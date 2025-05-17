8 Outdated Kitchen Lighting Trends That You Should Avoid

Many older kitchens only have one overhead light fixture. The fixtures in these spaces are typically on the larger side and placed towards the center of the room so that they can spread light throughout the space. However, relying on a single overhead fixture does not jive with current lighting trends (and may be less than desirable when it comes to making your kitchen work for you).

There are several reasons you'll want to avoid using just a single overhead fixture to light your kitchen. First, it doesn't do any favors towards making your kitchen warm and welcoming. A single fixture doesn't evenly illuminate the space. This can leave some sections overly bright, while others remain dark and shadowy — not exactly what you want if you're trying to have a conversation. Practically speaking, a single light fixture on the ceiling isn't a good idea either. You'll have a hard time seeing what you're doing, whether you're chopping veggies with one of your best santoku knives or measuring sugar to make a cake.

Instead, design experts recommend taking a layered approach to lighting a kitchen. In addition to the ambient light provided by an overhead fixture, they recommend adding task lighting (such as under-cabinet lighting so you can clearly see what you're preparing) and accent lighting (like wall sconces for a more decorative and balanced touch).