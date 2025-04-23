The 12 Best Santoku Knives You Can Buy, According To Reviews
If you don't have one already, then you need a santoku knife in your kitchen. Many people assume santoku knives and chef's knives are interchangeable. However, there are key differences between a santoku knife and chef's knife that make each an important asset to every kitchen. While a chef's knife has a tip, santoku knives do not. This means that you can easily slice downwards without needing to rock the knife, enabling you to work more quickly. Many santoku knives have small divots along the base of the blade. Called a Granton edge, this feature helps keep food from getting stuck to the knife when you cut into it. Santoku knives typically have a thinner and sharper blade than chef's knives too. They can be the ideal tool for a range of food prep tasks, such as slicing cheese, cutting meat, chopping vegetables and fruits, or making very thin slices of different items.
Now that you understand how adding a santoku knife can benefit you in the kitchen, the next step is choosing which knife to purchase. We've curated a list of some of the top options on the market to help you find the right fit for your needs. When compiling this list, we looked at a range of features, including ratings from customers, brand reputation, size, construction, and price.
Hoshanho 7-Inch Santoku Knife
You'll feel like a professional chef in your own kitchen using the Hoshanho 7-Inch Santoku Knife. With its forged blade made with three layers of Japanese steel, the knife is constructed with performance in mind. It has a sharp, 15-degree blade angle, making it possible to make ultra-thin and even slices of meat, vegetables, and other food items. This model also features a double-side groove design to help it glide smoothly through each item it cuts without food getting stuck to it. A few additional features of this option include the ergonomic pakkawood handle, the sloped bolster for a more comfortable grip, and its ability to resist corrosion and rust.
The vast majority of customers are very satisfied with the performance of this santoku knife from Hoshanho. In the comments, reviewers praise sharpness and how easy it makes it to slice through meats, veggies, and other items. Users are also happy with the way the knife feels in their hands. They say it is well-balanced and has a comfortable handle.
Imarku 7-Inch Santoku Knife
You can slice, dice, chop, and so much more with the Imarku 7-Inch Santoku Knife. With a 15- to 18-degree edge that's polished by hand, you'll find that this knife glides easily through everything you need to cut. It also features hollowed divots along the base of the blade to reduce resistance when cutting and keep items from sticking to the blade and interrupting your flow. The knife is constructed from rust-, corrosion-, and discoloration-resistant Japanese stainless steel. It also offers a secure pakkawood handle, which won't crack, unlike some handles made of other materials.
If you ask customers what they think of this knife, you're certain to hear a lot of positive feedback, if the high average ratings are any indication. The overall quality of the knife is one feature that many reviewers mention. They share that it feels very well-made and has a good weight to it. Many users also share that the santoku knife's blade has been able to remain sharp despite regular use.
Babish 6.5-Inch Santoku Knife
If you've been searching for the perfect all-rounder knife to prepare grilled meats, fish, or veggies, look no further than this Babish 6.5-inch Santoku Knife. It features full-tang construction, which means that the forged German steel blade runs the entire length of the knife, including the handle. This design enhances the overall balance of the knife and how it feels in your hands. It also offers a Granton edge to ensure smooth slicing without anything sticking to the blade.
Reviews for this santoku knife from Babish are overwhelmingly positive. Users praise the sharpness of the knife in the comments. They share that it slices through different foods smoothly and with minimal effort on their part. Given the relatively low price of this model and its impressive performance, several reviewers also highlight it as a great value for the money. However, a few do note there's room for improvement with this model compared to some of the more premium brands, such as its ability to remain sharp.
Mercer Culinary Genesis 7-Inch Santoku Knife
The Mercer Culinary Genesis Santoku Knife is another top option that you might want to consider adding to your kitchen. It has a 7-inch blade forged from German high-carbon steel. The tapered edge is carefully crafted to help you quickly slice different foods with ease. With the knife's Granton edge, you'll experience less resistance as you're working, and the food won't stick as much.
Most customers who decided to purchase this knife are pleased that they gave it a try. One feature that many point out in their reviews is the overall quality of the product. They are impressed with how the knife feels in their hand, find that it has a good weight to stay balanced as they work, and appreciate the sharp blade. This is also a more budget-friendly pick than several of the options from more premium brands, and some users find it to be a great value given its low cost and top performance.
Zwilling Twin Signature 7-Inch Santoku Knife
It's worth taking the time to properly chop veggies for a salad, and with the Zwilling Twin Signature Santoku Knife, you'll find that the task is much easier than you were anticipating. With its 7-inch blade, 15-degree edge angle, and quality German-engineered stainless steel construction, this product is designed to deliver optimal results. Additionally, the blade of each knife is ice-hardened, which helps ensure they stay sharper for longer. A few other notable features of this model include the full-tang blade, the Granton edge, and the bonded, ergonomic handle made of polymer.
With its high percentage of 5-star reviews, the Zwilling Twin Signature 7-Inch Santoku Knife looks to be a top-recommended option to consider. Several users are very impressed by the overall design of the knife. They share that it fits comfortably in their hand and delivers a very balanced feel. Reviewers are also pleased with the build quality. According to the comments, the knife feels very sturdy and has a very sharp blade that stays sharp for a long time.
Wüsthof Classic 7-Inch Santoku Knife
Wüsthof was our number one choice in the ranking of the best knife brands. It's also the knife brand Ina Garten swears by, so it's not surprising that its Classic Santoku Knife is among the top options on the market. This model is available with two blade lengths — 7-inch and 5-inch — to help each user find the best fit for their meal preparation needs. The knife features a full-tang blade, which is securely attached to the handle with three rivets. The blades are artfully made from a block of carbon stainless steel and are then sharpened using special Precision Edge Technology. The process results in an ultra-sharp blade that maintains its sharpness for longer than many other similar knives.
This santoku knife from Wüsthof is one of the more expensive options on our roundup. However, even with its higher price point, users seem to be very impressed with how it performs in the kitchen and lets them tackle a wide range of cutting tasks. They share that it is relatively lightweight and provides a balanced feel. Other reviewers rave about just how sharp the knife is and how the sharp blade makes it easy to slice through ingredients when preparing a meal. One reviewer even described it as having "Samurai sharpness."
Shun Premier Santoku Knife
If you're looking to splurge on a quality knife for your kitchen, then the Shun Premier Santoku Knife might be for you. It is available with a 5- or 7-inch blade constructed from VG-MAX steel with a sharp, 16-degree edge. At first glance, you'll notice that this product has a different look from many other santoku knives. It features a Tsuchime hammered finish, which gives it a high-end look and helps ensure food items easily release as you cut through them. Each knife features a pakkawood handle, which is designed to be comfortable for right- and left-handed individuals. You can even choose between three handle color options to best match your design preferences. Choose from a brown, a blonde, or a gray handle.
This santoku knife from Shun — which is one of the best Japanese knife brands – is highly recommended by customers. In their comments, users praise the quality of the knife. They explain that it feels very balanced, is comfortable to hold and work with, and stays sharp. The knife's appearance is another feature that many customers are happy with. They find it to be very attractive and love the sleek, hammered blade.
OXO Good Grips Mini Santoku Knife
If you're working with herbs or small veggies, you may not want to use a full-sized santoku knife. But, at the same time, you also might not want to switch to a paring knife or standard utility knife to take advantage of the cutting benefits that a santoku blade provides. The OXO Good Grips Mini Santoku Knife may be the ideal solution for these scenarios. It has a 4-inch Japanese stainless steel blade that has been hardened for extra durability. The blade also features a Granton edge to keep it from getting stuck to items as you slice, chop, mince, or dice.
Reviewers for this mini santoku knife from OXO have mostly great things to say about it. One feature that comes up across several reviews is the value for the money. The knife is cheaper than many other options on the market, which customers appreciate. However, despite its low retail cost, many note that it still performs well. They share that it is sharp and slices different foods well. However, some reviewers are a little disappointed in the overall quality of the knife, sharing that the handle feels cheaply made and that the blade isn't as sturdy as they would have wished.
Mitsumoto Sakari 7-Inch Santoku Knife
Take a look at the Mitsumoto Sakari Santoku Knife. This hand-forged knife features a three-layer design with a carbon steel blade that has a hammered finish, which adds an aesthetic appeal while also increasing the functionality of the knife by ensuring it slices through different items smoothly. Mitsumoto chose an attractive rosewood handle to add to the aesthetics and provide comfort as you work.
According to customer reviews, the Mitsumoto Sakari Santoku knife could make a wonderful addition to your kitchen. In their reviews, several users praise how comfortable this model is to hold and use. They also note that it feels great in their hand and has a nice grip. Reviewers are also impressed with how well this knife performs. They say that it is very sharp and allows them to slice and chop effortlessly.
Tuo 7-Inch Santoku Knife
The Tuo Santoku Knife is another option you might want to consider. Made with high-quality German stainless steel, the blade is durable, sharp, and easy to care for. The knife offers a full-tang design, providing a more balanced feel in your hand, while also adding to durability and performance. The handle is crafted from high-density pakkawood. The pakkawood material is comfortable to hold and won't crack or split like many other materials used for handles.
You'll hear a lot of positive feedback if you talk to users about their experiences with this santoku knife from Tuo. Many reviewers appreciate the knife's lower price point combined with its ease of use and overall performance. They share that it is a good value for the money because of these features. Customers are also happy with the weight and balanced feel of the knife.
Cutluxe 7-Inch Santoku Knife
This santoku knife from Cutluxe comes backed by a lifetime warranty, which will make you feel more confident about this purchase. The forged, high-carbon blade is made with German steel, making it strong and durable, but also unsusceptible to rust and staining. To help you effortlessly slice through the food, the knife offers a hand-sharpened blade with a 14- to 16-degree edge. It has a pakkawood handle, secured into place with three rivets to help ensure the knife remains stable and easy to use. A protective sheath to cover the blade when the knife is not being used is also included with each purchase.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers gave this santoku knife from Cutluxe a 5-star rating. In their reviews, many highlight the overall functionality of the knife. They share that it works well and allows them to dice, mince, cut, and chop different materials with ease thanks to the sharp blade. Many users also note the quality of the knife in their reviews, sharing that it feels like a very well-made product.
Cuisinart Graphix Collection 7-Inch Santoku Knife
The Cuisinart Graphix Collection Santoku Knife is a top choice for those who are looking for a more budget-friendly pick. It offers a 7-inch blade, which is constructed from high-carbon stainless steel. During the production process, the blade is ground to a taper, yielding a sharp knife that will help you complete a variety of cutting, slicing, and dicing tasks in the kitchen. To keep your hand comfortable as you work and allow you to maintain a secure grip on the knife, Cuisinart designed this model with a ridged handle.
The majority of reviewers gave this knife a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that many call out in their reviews is the value for the money. They note that the knife is reasonably priced and performs well given how much cheaper it is than most other models on the market. While most users acknowledge that it doesn't match the quality and performance of high-end knives, overall, they are satisfied with it and find it a good fit for their daily cutting needs.
Methodology
As we compiled this list of the best santoku knives, we looked at a range of features. One key aspect that we considered was the average star rating for each knife. We only selected products with a rating of at least four stars. Additionally, we also only included products that had been reviewed by hundreds, and often, thousands, of reviewers. To further narrow down the recommendations, we also considered brand reputation, blade length, overall construction, and price.