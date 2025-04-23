The 12 Best Santoku Knives You Can Buy, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you don't have one already, then you need a santoku knife in your kitchen. Many people assume santoku knives and chef's knives are interchangeable. However, there are key differences between a santoku knife and chef's knife that make each an important asset to every kitchen. While a chef's knife has a tip, santoku knives do not. This means that you can easily slice downwards without needing to rock the knife, enabling you to work more quickly. Many santoku knives have small divots along the base of the blade. Called a Granton edge, this feature helps keep food from getting stuck to the knife when you cut into it. Santoku knives typically have a thinner and sharper blade than chef's knives too. They can be the ideal tool for a range of food prep tasks, such as slicing cheese, cutting meat, chopping vegetables and fruits, or making very thin slices of different items.

Now that you understand how adding a santoku knife can benefit you in the kitchen, the next step is choosing which knife to purchase. We've curated a list of some of the top options on the market to help you find the right fit for your needs. When compiling this list, we looked at a range of features, including ratings from customers, brand reputation, size, construction, and price.