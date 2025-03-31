Why You Need A Santoku Knife And How To Find The Most Affordable Options
The world of kitchen knives can be overwhelming. Chef's knives, paring knives, cleavers. Carbon steel versus stainless steel, stamped blades and forged, Japanese or German. If you're trying to whittle all these possibilities down and find just one user-friendly option, a santoku knife might be the answer.
A Japanese tool used for chopping, dicing, and mincing, santokus are seen as great all-purpose knives. The English translation of the name means "three virtues," which some say refers to the types of foods these blades are fit for cutting: meat, fish, and vegetables. Basically, you can use a santoku to slice a piece of cheese, mince a steak, or fillet a salmon.
Santoku knives are lighter than chef's knives and have shorter blades that are less daunting, typically around 5 to 7 inches. Their flat edges make them easy to maneuver, and their ultra-thin blades allow for more refined slicing. Santokus are commonly found in Japanese kitchens and are often recommended for home cooks because of their durability and ease of use. They're great to have around, and fortunately, it's easy to get a hold of one. Let's explore some options.
The best santoku knives to buy
You don't need to live in Japan to find a good santoku knife, and buying one doesn't need to break the bank. Many of the best Japanese knife brands are available to buy in the U.S., and other top Western manufacturers make versions, too. The Mac Knife Superior Santoku Knife is an affordable favorite of many cooks, and it's from a trustworthy brand that's known for quality.
People also like the options available from Tojiro, like the Tojiro Knife Professional Santoku. Tojiro is one of the few full-scale production kitchen knife manufacturers in Japan, meaning that even though each of its products is forged to last a lifetime, the company can sell most of them for under $100. If you want to invest a bit more, the Japanese cutlery Andrew Zimmern swears by comes from Shun, which also crafts the kitchen knife Bobby Flay recommends. Shun offers a range of santoku knives, like the Shun Classic 7" Hollow Ground Santoku Knife and the Shun Classic 7" Hollow Ground Santoku Knife.
Our ultimate guide to choosing the right chef's knife for your kitchen can aid in your quest, or you can talk to someone at your local knife store to learn more. Just make sure to keep your knives sharp and master these 12 basic knife skills and techniques, and you'll be slicing and dicing like a chef in no time.