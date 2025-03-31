Why You Need A Santoku Knife And How To Find The Most Affordable Options

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of kitchen knives can be overwhelming. Chef's knives, paring knives, cleavers. Carbon steel versus stainless steel, stamped blades and forged, Japanese or German. If you're trying to whittle all these possibilities down and find just one user-friendly option, a santoku knife might be the answer.

A Japanese tool used for chopping, dicing, and mincing, santokus are seen as great all-purpose knives. The English translation of the name means "three virtues," which some say refers to the types of foods these blades are fit for cutting: meat, fish, and vegetables. Basically, you can use a santoku to slice a piece of cheese, mince a steak, or fillet a salmon.

Santoku knives are lighter than chef's knives and have shorter blades that are less daunting, typically around 5 to 7 inches. Their flat edges make them easy to maneuver, and their ultra-thin blades allow for more refined slicing. Santokus are commonly found in Japanese kitchens and are often recommended for home cooks because of their durability and ease of use. They're great to have around, and fortunately, it's easy to get a hold of one. Let's explore some options.