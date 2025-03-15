The Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Right Chef's Knife For Your Kitchen
Whether you're just starting to cook or already an expert chef, a good quality knife and basic knife skills are necessities. If you cook regularly, your chef's knife will likely become an extension of your hand, a veritable workhorse you'll use more than any other kitchen tool. Choosing a knife can be a daunting task, especially if you're new to the knife game. There are so many options that it's easy to get overwhelmed if you don't know what to look for. Keep it simple and start with a chef's knife. Chef's knives are mid-sized knives with sharp tips, and they're known for their versatility, which makes them a must-have for home cooks and chefs alike. There's a reason it's the knife that over 40% of people use most when cooking at home. It's an extremely functional tool suitable for many uses, from slicing and dicing vegetables to mincing fresh herbs and cutting meat and poultry.
As a cooking instructor, I learned over time that when students complained about not being great cooks, it was often due to their struggles with the prep work. They struggled with knife cuts and prepping ingredients, largely because they were lacking in knife skills. By the time they were ready to cook, they were already frustrated and exhausted. The best cooks are comfortable with their knives, so it's important to choose a quality knife that works well for you. Here's what you need to know to choose the best knife for your kitchen.
Don't feel pressured to buy a knife set
When you're stocking your kitchen, a visit to your local kitchen supply store might seem like a no-brainer. What better way to decide which tools you need than strolling through aisle after aisle of kitchen appliances, tools, and gadgets? One of the first things you'll see when you approach the knife section is blocks filled with assorted knives — paring, boning, bread, utility, and knives for super specific tasks or foods, like a tomato knife. All of these knives could prove useful depending on how and what you cook. As tempting as it may be to purchase a large block full of knives, don't do it. You only need one knife, a chef's knife, to get started in the kitchen.
Knife sets are loaded with knives, and a lot of them go unused by the average cook. They're typically filled with specialty knives that are limited to a particular task, and staring at a knife block full of them can make the task of choosing one to make dinner unnecessarily daunting.
The truth is most cooks don't need as many knives as most knife sets or blocks contain. Instead of buying a set, save your money and start with one quality chef's knife. You can add additional or specialized knives as you need them.
Size matters
Size is one of the most important things to consider when purchasing a chef's knife, and this type of knife is available in a range of blade lengths from 6 to 12 inches. The knife kit I received on my first day of culinary school included a 10-inch chef's knife. Although it felt like a sword when I first held it, I was able to get comfortable using it over time. However, when it came to buying a knife for myself, I chose an 8-inch blade. It's a nice, middle-of-the-road size that will work well for most home cooks, and it didn't make me feel like I should be jousting or slaying dragons instead of breaking down a whole chicken.
Fitting a knife is like finding a comfortable shoe. It will vary depending on the person, but details like the types of food you're cutting and even the size of your hands will determine what will work best for you. If you plan to spend a lot of time butchering large cuts of meat, a smaller blade may not be the best choice, the same as a 10- or 12-inch blade could be unwieldy if you'll primarily be chopping vegetables. When you shop for a knife in a store vs. online, don't be afraid to ask the staff for a cutting board and hold the knives you're thinking about buying. There's no better way to get a feel for a knife's size than actually holding it as you would at home.
Forged or stamped
How a knife is constructed can have a huge impact on both its durability and its price. There are two primary ways in which knives are made. They're either stamped or forged. Both have their advantages and disadvantages depending on your needs and budget, but there is a durability difference between the two. Stamped knives are made by cutting the knife from a sheet of metal, usually by machines. Think giant knife-shaped cookie cutters hammering out chef's knives by the dozens. Handles are attached, and a knife is born. This process is less time-consuming and — because they rely largely on the work of machines — much less expensive than forged knives.
Forged knives are made by molding hot metal into the shape of a knife. Though they can be machine-made, they can require an expert bladesmith or knife maker to produce them properly, which is one reason why they are significantly more expensive than stamped knives. Forged knives are typically heavier than stamped knives and more durable. The heating process forged knives undergo strengthens the metal so they stay sharp longer than stamped knives, even with heavy usage.
However, stamped knives will still slice your onions and dice your carrots, and there are many brands that produce high-quality stamped knives, so you should definitely consider them if you're looking for an entry-level knife without blowing your budget.
Choose the best material
All knives are not created equally, and the material your knife is made of can impact its longevity, performance, and weight. Knives can come in a variety of materials, with stainless steel, carbon steel, and titanium topping the list of the most common choices. Ceramic knives are also rising in popularity. While steel is what most knives are made of, there are still different types to consider.
Stainless steel is used frequently for knives due to its low cost and durability. It won't rust, and it's lightweight, but you will likely need to sharpen it more frequently than other metals. Carbon steel knives will hold their edge longer, but they can rust. Knives made of titanium are known for their sharpness. This material is extremely hard so bladesmiths are able to produce a thin blade while still being durable, which makes for a sharper knife. It's also lightweight and resistant to rust. Ceramic knives are prized for their sharpness, but their fragility makes them a questionable choice for the average cook. Though they're not made of the same ceramic your plates or mugs are made of, ceramic blades are brittle and easily chip despite being harder than steel. For ease of use in a home kitchen, durability, and price, a stainless steel or carbon steel knife is a good option for the average cook, but the best material for your kitchen may vary depending on your personal tastes.
Test the knife's weight and balance
Weight and balance may not be the first things that come to mind when you think of choosing a chef's knife, but the way a knife feels in your hand can have a direct impact on your ability to use it effectively. The weight of the knife and how heavy it feels in your hand are important to consider. If you plan to spend extended periods of time using your knife, a lighter knife that won't tire your hand as quickly may work best for you. If butchering, cutting dense vegetables, or chopping meat or poultry bones are on your kitchen agenda, a heavier knife may be the best choice.
Balance is a measure of how easy or hard it is to hold your chef's knife in the proper position for use. It's based on how well the weight of the knife is distributed. You shouldn't have to work hard to hold the knife without it tipping either forward or backward because it's not properly balanced and the weight is not evenly distributed. Look for knives with a well-defined bolster, which can help balance your knife. A bolster is a thickened bit of metal found between the blade and the handle. It helps balance the weight of the handle, which is often heavier, with the weight of the blade. A well-balanced knife will improve the knife's performance and make it easier and more efficient for you to use.
Think about what you're chopping
Your personal cooking style and habits should be taken into consideration when choosing a chef's knife. Odds are you're going to use it frequently, so it's important that you make a decision based on what you'll primarily be using the knife for. The same way you think about gas mileage, your daily commute, and your parking situation before you buy a car, you should examine how you move in your kitchen before buying a chef's knife. If you spend your time cutting large pieces of meat or deboning chickens, the type of knife you'll need will be different from someone who's primarily chopping vegetables. These details will help you choose not only the right size knife but they should also influence the thickness of the blade you choose.
Blade thickness can range anywhere from .013 to .25 inches. Wider blades are best for all-purpose chopping and for cutting fruits and vegetables. Choose a knife that's at least .017 inches thick for these jobs. Knives used for slicing meats, poultry, and fish should have a thinner blade for best results.
Choose the best handle
The blade may be the star of the show when it comes to choosing a knife, but the type of handle your knife has is also important. The goal is a knife handle that's sturdy and feels comfortable in your hand. Bonus points if it's nice to look at. The handle can make up nearly a third or more of your knife, so you want to choose the best option. I worked for years as a consultant for a popular knife company, and we were trained that one of the key factors that set this brand apart was the fact that all of the knives were full tang. Tang refers to the section of the knife's blade that extends into the handle. Knives with partial tang feature a blade that does not reach through the entire handle. These knives are typically less expensive and less durable, as over time, the blade can loosen from the handle. Full tang means the blade extends the entire length of the handle, making a stronger, more durable knife.
What the knife handle is made of is also a key factor to examine. Wooden handles are popular choices, but the wood can crack over time, creating a hiding spot for bacteria to grow. Most knives are built with composite handles, like plastic or rubber. They're low maintenance, durable, and usually lightweight. Metal handles share these qualities with the exception of the weight. They are usually heavier than other types of knife handles, which is something to keep in mind when testing the knife's weight and balance, and they can become slippery when they get wet.
Consider maintenance
Different knives require different levels of maintenance when you take them home, so it's crucial that you choose a knife that matches the level of maintenance you're willing to take on. In general, knives don't require too much attention to keep them in working order, though there are some basic steps you should be prepared to take. Hand wash your knives as much as possible. Dishwashers can dull and damage the blade as your knife is treated with high temperatures and knocked against the other dishes when getting washed. Be sure to dry carbon steel blades thoroughly before putting them away to prevent rust from developing. If you have a knife with a wooden handle, you may need to oil the wood periodically to keep it smooth and prevent it from cracking. You should avoid putting these in the dishwasher as well. The high heat can also cause them to crack.
To protect fragile ceramic knives, they should be stored either in a knife block or a drawer with the blade covered with a knife sheath. Steel knives should be sharpened every one or two years by a professional and every couple of months at home, depending on how frequently you use them. Ceramic knives, on the other hand, only require sharpening every five to seven years and should only be done by professionals since the material is hard.
Japanese vs. Western knives
Though there are numerous varieties available, chef's knives usually fall into one of two categories: Japanese or Western. They can both accomplish the same basic tasks in the kitchen, but there are differences in the materials they're made of, how they're sharpened, and how long they maintain their edge. Japanese knives are generally able to hold their edge or sharpness longer because they're made with harder types of steel. They're lighter with thinner blades than Western knives and are often made with the blade beveled on only one side, depending on whether the user is right or left-handed. The blades are sharpened to a 15-degree angle for maximum sharpness.
Western knives are usually made with a softer but more durable steel. However, this softer steel requires them to be sharpened more frequently. Their blades are beveled on both sides to a 22-degree angle. Another key difference between these two categories of knives is the shape of the blade. Japanese blades are usually flat along the edge, making them a great choice for cuts requiring precision, whereas Western blades have a subtle curve along the bottom. This makes it easier to achieve the rocking motion required for efficient chopping and dicing.