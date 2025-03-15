The Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Right Chef's Knife For Your Kitchen

Whether you're just starting to cook or already an expert chef, a good quality knife and basic knife skills are necessities. If you cook regularly, your chef's knife will likely become an extension of your hand, a veritable workhorse you'll use more than any other kitchen tool. Choosing a knife can be a daunting task, especially if you're new to the knife game. There are so many options that it's easy to get overwhelmed if you don't know what to look for. Keep it simple and start with a chef's knife. Chef's knives are mid-sized knives with sharp tips, and they're known for their versatility, which makes them a must-have for home cooks and chefs alike. There's a reason it's the knife that over 40% of people use most when cooking at home. It's an extremely functional tool suitable for many uses, from slicing and dicing vegetables to mincing fresh herbs and cutting meat and poultry.

As a cooking instructor, I learned over time that when students complained about not being great cooks, it was often due to their struggles with the prep work. They struggled with knife cuts and prepping ingredients, largely because they were lacking in knife skills. By the time they were ready to cook, they were already frustrated and exhausted. The best cooks are comfortable with their knives, so it's important to choose a quality knife that works well for you. Here's what you need to know to choose the best knife for your kitchen.