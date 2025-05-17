Keep Your Kitchen Renovation Affordable With This Crucial Tip

Kitchen feeling a bit drab lately? Not inspired to cook or bake as much these days? These are some signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. A fresh kitchen renovation can definitely lift your spirits whenever you're ready to put on an apron. What can set you back, however, is the cost. But with this one crucial tip, you can keep your upcoming kitchen renovation budget-friendly — simply stick with your kitchen's existing layout.

One of the most expensive parts of any home renovations, including the kitchen, is tearing down the walls, doors, cabinets, or removing counters. The Home Depot estimates it can cost you anywhere from $24,000 to $136,000 to remodel your kitchen. Thus, if you work within your kitchen's original layout and do a DIY kitchen remodel, you'll save a good amount of dough that can be used for other things, like that fancy mixer or blender you're eyeing.

This year, I upgraded my kitchen by updating my refrigerator with a more modern and sleek-looking model. Changing out old appliances and equipment can instantly refresh the look and feel of your kitchen. Plus, a new refrigerator or oven, for example, is much less costly than breaking down walls and changing the room's entire structure and layout.