Keep Your Kitchen Renovation Affordable With This Crucial Tip
Kitchen feeling a bit drab lately? Not inspired to cook or bake as much these days? These are some signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. A fresh kitchen renovation can definitely lift your spirits whenever you're ready to put on an apron. What can set you back, however, is the cost. But with this one crucial tip, you can keep your upcoming kitchen renovation budget-friendly — simply stick with your kitchen's existing layout.
One of the most expensive parts of any home renovations, including the kitchen, is tearing down the walls, doors, cabinets, or removing counters. The Home Depot estimates it can cost you anywhere from $24,000 to $136,000 to remodel your kitchen. Thus, if you work within your kitchen's original layout and do a DIY kitchen remodel, you'll save a good amount of dough that can be used for other things, like that fancy mixer or blender you're eyeing.
This year, I upgraded my kitchen by updating my refrigerator with a more modern and sleek-looking model. Changing out old appliances and equipment can instantly refresh the look and feel of your kitchen. Plus, a new refrigerator or oven, for example, is much less costly than breaking down walls and changing the room's entire structure and layout.
Your kitchen might not need remodeling, it might just be messy
I also love adding pops of color to my kitchen. On the counters are houseplants and, sometimes, a clear vase with fresh flowers from the garden or Trader Joe's. On the floor there are cozy rugs and modular, colorful carpet tiles. And when I first moved in, I also made sure to repaint my kitchen, adding brightness with a fresh layer of paint. Your drab cabinets can also be repainted, and it will look you've just remodeled your entire kitchen.
Other ways you can add vibrancy and color to your kitchen are to add paintings and decorative wall decals. Then, you can also install some new shelving to display beautiful cookware and serveware to bring warmth and freshness.
Finally, your kitchen might just be messy and cluttered; decluttering will help you organize your space. We have tips for you on how to create a minimalist kitchen that will bring you peace and zen whenever you're cooking or baking. We have also uncovered 12 must-have Costco products that will declutter your kitchen, so check that out, too, and channel your inner Marie Kondo before deciding to spend a fortune on renovating your kitchen.