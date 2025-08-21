15 Tips For Designing A Coastal Kitchen

Great design often begins with a feeling, and Shabrin Momm likes to seek inspiration in the tranquility of being by the beach — from the way the sunlight bounces off the water to the soul-soothing lapping of the waves. For designing open, airy layouts, she recommends opting for serene hues such as coastal soft whites, sun-bleached wood, and gently weathered tones. "Natural textures bring warmth without taking away from the sense of calm," she adds. The goal? To design a kitchen that feels just as idyllic as a day spent by the sea.

If you are looking to get the wheels churning, your only options aren't to disappear down a Pinterest rabbit hole. Instead, seek inspiration from nature itself by taking photos of anything that catches your eye on your next trip to the coast, whether it is the unique formation of shells or the precise color of the rays hitting the water.

If you don't have any travel plans coming up, inspiration can also be found through the curated lens of interior design books, such as "Surf Shack: Laid-Back Living by the Water" by Nina Freudenberger or "At Home on the Water" by Jaci Conry. For those who are comfortable on the couch, design ideas can also be discovered in shows such as "Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation" or episodes of "Dream Home Makeover" set in beachside towns.