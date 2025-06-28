The Trick To A Chic And Expensive-Looking Kitchen Is Found In One Decision

Have you ever watched your favorite cooking show and thought, "I wish my kitchen looked like that"? Or found yourself admiring a friend's beautifully designed kitchen, wishing yours looked just as polished? What if we told you that the secret to an expensive-looking kitchen can come down to one simple design trick: Choosing a single accent color. By committing to just one standout hue, your kitchen instantly appears more upscale and cohesive.

With fewer colors competing for attention, the space feels less cluttered and more thoughtfully curated. "A single accent colour can elevate your kitchen without a complete overhaul," kitchen expert Meir Lavi, project manager at 123 Remodeling told Tasting Table. "It brings cohesion to the space and creates a focal point that feels intentional and refined." One clever design hack is to use a bold colour on one element that becomes the basis of your decor, for instance, choosing a strong color for the kitchen island or lower cabinetry, which allows that piece to pop. Lavi recommends using colors that are easy to work with when styling the entire kitchen. Think deep navy, olive green, or even charcoal. These colors can add just the right amount of drama when paired with softer tones elsewhere.