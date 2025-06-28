The Trick To A Chic And Expensive-Looking Kitchen Is Found In One Decision
Have you ever watched your favorite cooking show and thought, "I wish my kitchen looked like that"? Or found yourself admiring a friend's beautifully designed kitchen, wishing yours looked just as polished? What if we told you that the secret to an expensive-looking kitchen can come down to one simple design trick: Choosing a single accent color. By committing to just one standout hue, your kitchen instantly appears more upscale and cohesive.
With fewer colors competing for attention, the space feels less cluttered and more thoughtfully curated. "A single accent colour can elevate your kitchen without a complete overhaul," kitchen expert Meir Lavi, project manager at 123 Remodeling told Tasting Table. "It brings cohesion to the space and creates a focal point that feels intentional and refined." One clever design hack is to use a bold colour on one element that becomes the basis of your decor, for instance, choosing a strong color for the kitchen island or lower cabinetry, which allows that piece to pop. Lavi recommends using colors that are easy to work with when styling the entire kitchen. Think deep navy, olive green, or even charcoal. These colors can add just the right amount of drama when paired with softer tones elsewhere.
Less is more when creating a chic kitchen
It's easy to get lost in magazines and design websites, pondering color schemes and hunting for the perfect furniture. But choosing the right color details for your kitchen should always be the first step. Once you've made this simple decision, selecting furniture becomes easier, guided by your chosen palette. The goal is to create an inviting space where you can cook up a storm or simply gather with friends and family, without feeling overwhelmed. "When there are too many competing tones, the kitchen can start to feel chaotic," says Lavi. "A single, well-chosen accent colour simplifies everything. It gives the space structure, and that's often what makes it feel expensive."
Remodeling a kitchen can get expensive, so if you're on a tight budget, rest assured, the smallest changes can have a big impact. It's all about being mindful with your selections and making sure they all tie in with your original color palette. A mood board is a good idea at this point, to help guide the palette. "Even smaller touches work. Bar stools, backsplash tiles, or lighting in your chosen accent colour can tie the whole look together," Lavi advises. "The key is restraint, repeating one colour in the right places keeps things balanced". So before you start your next kitchen redesign, remember one simple color choice can be your design compass, guiding you to create a TV-chef worthy kitchen.