The 12 Best New Cooking Shows Of 2024, Ranked

As the queen of the 30-minute meal, it seems only fitting that Rachael Ray would continue sharing her best cooking tips by launching yet another show that shows off her quick and easy recipe style. "Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes" is filmed in her home kitchen rather than in a studio, making for a more casual and unpolished setting. Each episode shows off two recipes that take less than 30 minutes to prepare, some even in the single digits.

Despite this more laid-back approach, one thing that does stand out in each episode is the level of chaos. Looking a tad disheveled, Ray flits about the kitchen while mixing, chopping, and stirring seemingly all at once. Her husband, John M. Cusimano, sits just off camera, waiting for her to ask for his help, or to mix up the end-of-episode cocktail. One Reddit user wrote, "Her cluttered counters are giving me anxiety. I love RR and will watch any of her shows but that kitchen is crazy." Another user noted that her seemingly "simple" meals require several specialty ingredients and spices, which from a time and cost perspective, can really add up.

This show is another great example of Ray's expertise in the weeknight meal space, but it seems to lack any sense of structure, which is why it gets the last-place ranking on this list.

