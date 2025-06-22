13 Kitchen Design Tips We Learned From Celebrity Chefs

Ina Garten, cookbook author and Food Network personality, knows what to keep in mind when she's designing a kitchen. For her, it's the layout that's the most important — and the triangle method is where it's at. Garten's triangle method is all about keeping the stove, the refrigerator, and the sink in a triangle shape when building your kitchen layout.

As you work, these are the three areas that you'll be accessing most often. You need to be able to move fluidly back and forth from each. Keeping them in a line means you'd have to travel further between each station, and you'd likely have a difficult time moving around the kitchen quickly. But when you create a triangle shape with these appliances (for example, placing your stovetop next to your fridge, and your sink across from both of these areas), you can access them all easily while you're cooking.

This method also prevents you from losing out on precious workspace. Garten points out that creating a triangle shape naturally leaves room for counter space somewhere inside or around this triangle, which means that you'll never have to stray far from the areas you need to be, whether you're prepping or cooking.