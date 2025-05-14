Pot Fillers: Are They Worth Installing In Your Kitchen?

When you are fortunate enough to be able to renovate your kitchen, the possibilities are endless. Maybe you want a gas range, a wine fridge, or clever counter storage hidden by a movable backsplash. One current in-trend option is a pot filler, a faucet that adjusts over your stove top so you can fill large pots of water in situ, without having to lug them from the sink.

It might seem like a no-brainer item to install in your luxury kitchen, and there are a number of essential tools every kitchen should have, but is a pot filler one of them? Some people have very strong feelings both in favor of and against them. Proponents argue that being able to fill a large pot right on the stove is a huge game changer and that pot fillers are as attractive as they are functional.

The anti-pot filler camp, on the other hand, points out logistical and potential plumbing issues that could cause much bigger problems than the convenience is worth. Not to mention, the cost is significant, and if you're not going to use it all that often, it may not be the best choice for you. So let's get into what people on both sides of the issue are saying so you can decide whether or not your kitchen needs a pot filler.