Pot Fillers: Are They Worth Installing In Your Kitchen?
When you are fortunate enough to be able to renovate your kitchen, the possibilities are endless. Maybe you want a gas range, a wine fridge, or clever counter storage hidden by a movable backsplash. One current in-trend option is a pot filler, a faucet that adjusts over your stove top so you can fill large pots of water in situ, without having to lug them from the sink.
It might seem like a no-brainer item to install in your luxury kitchen, and there are a number of essential tools every kitchen should have, but is a pot filler one of them? Some people have very strong feelings both in favor of and against them. Proponents argue that being able to fill a large pot right on the stove is a huge game changer and that pot fillers are as attractive as they are functional.
The anti-pot filler camp, on the other hand, points out logistical and potential plumbing issues that could cause much bigger problems than the convenience is worth. Not to mention, the cost is significant, and if you're not going to use it all that often, it may not be the best choice for you. So let's get into what people on both sides of the issue are saying so you can decide whether or not your kitchen needs a pot filler.
Pot filler pros
The obvious plus side to a pot filler is that it makes your pasta or rice pot that much easier to fill. There are other instances where you need large volumes of water as well: Boiled potatoes, corn on the cob, large quantities of homemade stock or broth. All you'd have to do is set your pot on the stove, open the pot filler faucet over it, fill it to the desired height, then turn on the heat. And voilà, dinner started on the stove without having to employ a fair amount of your upper body strength.
If you have an especially long walk from your kitchen sink to your stove top, a shallow or double sink that's difficult to set a large pot under, or physical limitations that prevent you from carrying heavy, water-filled cookware, a pot filler might be a game changer for you. We all know that the size of your pot matters when making pasta, so you don't want to be restricted by factors beyond your control. But there's more than just the practical benefit.
There is an aesthetic upside to pot fillers too. Many of the options are interesting fixtures that add to the look of your kitchen. They can be sleek and stylish or add a nice structural element to a homey farmhouse-style kitchen. Bloggers and home designers talk about elegance and the design appeal of a pot filler more than their practical uses. There's no doubt that pot fillers contribute to an upscale, professional kitchen vibe, and if that's what you're going for, it could be a good addition to your home.
Pot filler cons
It may seem like there couldn't be anything bad about having another faucet over your stove. But there may be some very real drawbacks to pot fillers. The first issue many point out is that while it fills your pot with ease, if you have to drain pasta or water from boiled potatoes after cooking, you'll still have to carry the heavy — and now very hot — pot to the sink to strain the contents.
Another drawback is that having another faucet means another waterline, which means more pipes in your wall and more chances for something to go wrong. Some kitchen designers note that adding another tap means more chances for a pipe to disconnect, burst, or leak, and you don't want any of that happening near your stove and oven — that could be quite the expensive disaster.
When it comes to the look of your kitchen, there's also a risk of pot fillers going out of fashion. If it's mostly an aesthetic choice for you, keep in mind that while pot fillers are having a moment, they may not be in vogue forever, so it might add a dated or undesirable element to your kitchen in the future. All in all, it's a fairly expensive kitchen implement that could cost you north of $1,200 and has several downsides to consider. Of course, if you're intent on installing one, you should check out our list of ways to save money on kitchen appliances; there just might be a useful tidbit in there for you.