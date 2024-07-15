Get Creative With Your Cutting Board To Add Essential Counter Space

The biggest frustrations of having a tiny kitchen are the limited storage space and counter space — two essentials for a smooth cooking experience. While you could declutter and get rid of unnecessary kitchen items so you only have what can fit in the few drawers and cabinets, or you could look for spots in other rooms in your house to keep the less frequently used kitchen gadgets and utensils ... getting additional counter space is a bit more tricky. However, there's a simple hack for acquiring more working space that involves using large cutting boards or a carving board.

Instead of letting this flat kitchen item occupy precious real estate on the countertop when cutting and chopping, place it over your stove or sink and instantly get extra workspace you didn't have before. The stovetop, for example, is usually left idle when prepping vegetables and other ingredients before you start the actual cooking. So, if you place your cutting board there during ingredient prep, you'll not obstruct anything. Then once you're ready to start cooking, simply clear the countertop of scraps and other utensils you're done using for prep. Move the cutting board back to the counter, and now you can turn on the stove. On the other hand, placing the cutting board over the sink offers an additional benefit apart from the extra counter space: proximity to the tap and therefore ease of washing ingredients and utensils.