These Vintage Dishes Are Worth Collecting If You're Going For A Breezy Coastal Style

The real thrill of thrifting or antiquing comes with the knowledge that you never know what you're going to find on those sometimes-dusty shelves to help spruce up your kitchen. Maybe you'll stumble across a piece from the Sears Merry Mushrooms collection, the vintage kitchen storage jars you need to grab if you spot them at a thrift store. Maybe you'll find a boatload of vintage Pyrex, which is incredible and insanely useful. Or if your vibe leans a bit more coastal, like a breezy beachside villa, you'll want to keep an eye out for "Nautical" pieces by Oxney Green.

Oxney Green's "Nautical" dishware is full of pitchers, teapots, mugs, bowls, plates, and serving dishes perfect for putting those restaurant-worthy tips for plating desserts to good use. There's an underlying seafaring theme present throughout the collection, with images of grand ships on the high seas and seagulls circling overhead present on every item. The pieces were strictly made in blue and white, part of their signature appeal, and are often coveted as a collector's item. While you're more likely to find them on resale sites than in thrift stores, it's always worth keeping an eye out, as these beachy pieces can be worth a small fortune.