11 Restaurant-Worthy Tips For Plating Desserts At Home

So, you're hosting your next dinner party or trying to impress your partner with a fancy meal. You've got it all figured out, right down to the sweet treats you'll be serving your guests — but what about plating them up? Sure, there are plenty of guides telling you exactly how to build the perfect charcuterie board or how to arrange your next party's grazing table — but do you know how to create an eye-catching dessert plate for each of your guests?

To help make the next time you host a little less stressful, we've baked up a complete guide to plating any kind of dessert you could imagine. From what plates to use to how you can top your desserts beautifully every time, we'll cover everything there is to know about plating your desserts so perfectly, they will deserve a Michelin star of their own.

Of course, we couldn't do it without a little help. We spoke to professional pastry chef and cookbook author Saura Kline to get an idea of all the tips you should know about plating desserts. Whether you're already a pro or just starting out on your baking journey, there's sure to be a few things you never knew about plating desserts before.