11 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Flooring

Before you lay out a lot of money for new flooring for your kitchen, it is worth evaluating whether you truly need new floors in the first place. Depending on the material your current flooring is made from and the shape it's in, it may be possible to give it a facelift to extend its lifespan by several years. Hardwood floors can be refinished several times. The old finish can be sanded off, then the floors can be stained and sealed. Once this process is complete, the old floors will look refreshed. Plus, since you're removing the old finish and stain, you can even opt for a different color.

If you have a tile floor, there's also a good chance that it can be resurfaced to save money compared to a full replacement. Tile resurfacing consists of adding an overlay over the existing flooring, giving it a completely new look. It's relatively easy to complete (especially for an experienced professional) and can be done in a fraction of the time that it would take to lay an entirely new floor.

While wood and tile floors are among the easiest to refinish, there are still a few things you could consider with other materials if you want to avoid (or at least postpone) a full replacement. For example, you can paint vinyl, laminate, or linoleum floors to give them a clean and refreshed look. Just keep your expectations reasonable. The new finish probably won't last more than a few years.