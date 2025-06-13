11 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Flooring
You might be thinking about replacing your kitchen flooring for several reasons. Perhaps you're trying to fix a design flaw in the kitchen before selling your home, you're finally ready to design the retro kitchen of your dreams, or the existing floor has seen better days and is due for a replacement. Regardless of why you're getting ready to replace the flooring, you likely have the same goal: keeping your costs as low as possible. New kitchen floors, after all, have the potential to cost a lot of money.
However, while new flooring can be expensive, it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. There are several ways that you can save money as you shop for, purchase, and install new floors in your kitchen. We've rounded up various tips to help you keep your costs as low as possible while still achieving the end result of a gorgeous new kitchen floor that you desire.
Consider refinishing or resurfacing your existing floors instead of replacing them
Before you lay out a lot of money for new flooring for your kitchen, it is worth evaluating whether you truly need new floors in the first place. Depending on the material your current flooring is made from and the shape it's in, it may be possible to give it a facelift to extend its lifespan by several years. Hardwood floors can be refinished several times. The old finish can be sanded off, then the floors can be stained and sealed. Once this process is complete, the old floors will look refreshed. Plus, since you're removing the old finish and stain, you can even opt for a different color.
If you have a tile floor, there's also a good chance that it can be resurfaced to save money compared to a full replacement. Tile resurfacing consists of adding an overlay over the existing flooring, giving it a completely new look. It's relatively easy to complete (especially for an experienced professional) and can be done in a fraction of the time that it would take to lay an entirely new floor.
While wood and tile floors are among the easiest to refinish, there are still a few things you could consider with other materials if you want to avoid (or at least postpone) a full replacement. For example, you can paint vinyl, laminate, or linoleum floors to give them a clean and refreshed look. Just keep your expectations reasonable. The new finish probably won't last more than a few years.
Peek under the existing flooring to see if there is a welcome surprise
If you're not the original owner of your home, then you don't know what's hiding beneath the existing floor in your kitchen. Oftentimes, people look to save time or money by simply covering the old floor up instead of tearing it out before adding something new. So, there may be a welcome surprise waiting to be uncovered.
Before you hire a contractor and order materials for a new kitchen floor, see if you can sneak a quick peek at what's under the current floor. If you're lucky, you might discover an old hardwood floor or some antique porcelain tiles. Consider hiring a professional to carefully remove the existing floor and restore the finish on what's lying beneath it. This could be the perfect opportunity to mix modern and vintage in your kitchen to give it a truly inspiring look.
Let go of the desire for premium materials
We get it. You want to give your kitchen a luxurious feel. You might be envisioning high-class marble floors or gorgeous travertine tiles. However, if you want to keep your costs down, it is important to be realistic about what you can afford. Fortunately, there are many more budget-friendly options when it comes to kitchen flooring materials, and many of these can even mimic the look of these higher-end options that you might desire.
Consider porcelain tiles, which come in a wide assortment of colors and patterns; you can find something that matches your style preferences, including gorgeous marble-looking options. Porcelain tiles are also known for their durability, making them a good choice for a busy kitchen. While costs can vary, you should expect to spend around $2,000 to have the tiles installed in your kitchen.
Luxury vinyl planks are another good option to consider for a kitchen. The material is waterproof, which is ideal for all the spills and splashes that occur in this space. It is also relatively easy to install, which can keep costs lower (or even open up the possibility for you to attempt it yourself). Again, costs will vary based on the specific flooring you choose and where you live. Installing the flooring in a small to medium kitchen of up to 200 square feet, for example, could cost $2,000 or less.
Shop around to find the best prices
If you're looking to save money on kitchen appliances, one of the best pieces of advice you'll hear is to compare prices between different brands and retailers. Well, these words of wisdom also apply when you're shopping for new flooring for your kitchen. And, this is true whether you're shopping online or in an actual store. Even if you find something you really like, you might discover that a different retailer carries the same flooring for a cheaper price. And, if you can't find the same item, you'll likely be able to find a comparable alternative that is significantly less expensive.
Knowing where to shop for flooring can help you focus your time on what's most likely to save you the most money. For example, you can often find some good deals when shopping for kitchen flooring at Costco. Beyond the popular wholesaler, you may find more competitive pricing shopping online. If you want to see the flooring in person, you should be able to request samples from many online retailers.
Don't forget to negotiate
If you assume that the price you see is the price you'll pay when shopping for new flooring, you could be leaving money on the table. While some stores do follow this pricing policy, others leave some room for negotiations. You'll never know if you don't ask. So, before signing any contracts or swiping your credit card, have a conversation with the salesperson. Ask whether the listed price is negotiable, and be ready with a counteroffer.
If you don't have a lot of experience negotiating, there are a few key pointers to keep in mind. Your first counteroffer should be less than you're willing to pay — but not so low that it could be considered a joke. Consider shaving between 10 and 15% off the original price and seeing where things go from there. You never know what might come of these negotiations, but it doesn't hurt to give it a shot.
Negotiating could also help you save money on your kitchen floors during the installation process. If you're hiring a contractor or a handyman to complete the task, discuss their rate and see if they're willing to do the job for a lower cost. You might arrange to purchase the materials that they need to install the floor yourself, which could lower the total cost or allow you to shop around for better deals. Even if they won't drop their total cost, you might be able to negotiate a lower rate for other small jobs that you need to have done around the house.
Opt for in-stock materials
Keep your costs down when purchasing kitchen flooring by sticking with in-stock flooring options. While not guaranteed, you'll have a better chance of getting a good deal when you purchase one of these options. If the store already has the flooring in their back room, they won't need to place a special order for it, which can cost them more money. In turn, you'll also end up paying more. With in-stock options, you may even get a discount if it's a pattern the store has been trying to move with no luck.
Another benefit of purchasing flooring that's in-stock instead of placing an order is that you'll be able to pick it up right away. This means that you can get your remodeling project started sooner. You will also be able to look at the floor in person, allowing you to confirm that you truly like the pattern and check that none of the pieces are damaged.
Go for a DIY installation
Installing your new kitchen flooring yourself has the potential to save you a lot of money. While the cost to install a new floor can vary widely based on a number of factors, particularly the type of flooring you're using, you'll easily spend at least $1,500 (and usually more) to cover the contractor's time and labor.
So, if you're able to take on this project yourself, it could have a significant impact on the total cost of the flooring. However, it is important to make sure you feel comfortable and qualified to install the floor. You won't end up saving money if you make errors that need to be fixed by a professional or result in damage to the materials. The type of flooring you want for your kitchen can impact whether a DIY installation is a good choice. For example, luxury vinyl planks and laminate flooring are typically seen as easier to install than tile. There are just too many mistakes you can make with grouting — or even laying the new tiles.
It is important to know where to begin with your kitchen remodel, and how the order you install things will be different from the order in which you pick them out. For example, while appliances or cabinets will likely be one of the first things you'll want to pick out for your new space, the flooring should be the first thing that you actually install.
Factor in long-term durability and maintenance
While staying within your current budget is important, you shouldn't overlook the long-term cost of the floors. Consider how durable each material is, how prone it will be to scratching or chipping, and its overall lifespan. Tile floors are one of the longest-lasting options. Depending on the type of tile you choose, the floors could last for several decades, or even more than 100 years. Laminate and vinyl floors can also last for a long time (up to 20 or 30 years), though not nearly as long as tile may.
When it comes to durability, tile and vinyl will typically win over laminate. When installed properly, both of these options are waterproof. They're also less likely to get dented, scratched, or stained, which is always a plus in a kitchen. Because of these characteristics, cleaning and caring for vinyl or tile is relatively straightforward. They don't require refinishing and are easy to clean with a broom, vacuum (with the brush roll turned off), and a mop. However, while you can use a steam mop on your tile floors, don't use one on vinyl flooring because the heat can cause the planks to warp. The devices can also leave the floors overly wet, which can allow water to get in through the seams and cause moisture damage.
One final note: You may have heard that hardwood floors are long-lasting, too. While this is true — with proper care and refinishing, they may last for over a century — hardwood typically isn't the best flooring material for a kitchen. They are prone to moisture damage, so you're just opening the door for a disaster by putting them in a kitchen where there is so much water.
Get creative with remnant flooring
If you haven't heard of flooring remnants before, you might want to look into how they could help you save money on your kitchen floors. When flooring contractors complete a job, the leftover tiles, vinyl planks, and other materials are referred to as remnants. Because these materials aren't available in a large enough quantity to complete a full flooring job, they're sold for a deep discount — possibly as much as 90% off the full price.
With this deeply discounted price, you might be able to piece together a uniquely designed kitchen floor for a very reasonable price. You'll want to visit a local flooring warehouse to assess the selection that is available. If you don't see what you're looking for, you could consider checking in periodically. What is available will depend on which jobs have recently been completed. If you go at the right time, you could even luck into a great find. If the company has recently completed a large project — such as for a commercial office building or a school — there might be enough leftover pieces for you to cover your entire kitchen.
Carefully measure before buying
Keep costs down when buying flooring for your kitchen by avoiding buying more materials than necessary. You may or may not be able to return any extras, which could leave you footing the bill for boxes full of tiles or planks that you don't need and won't use. On the other hand, underbuying isn't much better. If you don't have enough flooring to finish the job, it can leave you in limbo while you wait. You don't want to be left without a fully finished kitchen for several days or weeks. Not to mention, you may have to pay additional shipping fees or rush charges to get a few boxes of flooring delivered.
To avoid both of these problems and avoid wasting time and money, it is crucial to know how to take accurate measurements before ordering materials. If you're having a contractor install the floor for you, they'll likely take the measurements too. However, if you're doing a DIY install, this step will be left in your hands. You will need to find the square footage of the area to be covered. If you think back to school, you can calculate the square footage of a room by multiplying its length by its width. If your kitchen isn't a perfect square or rectangle, then you'll want to partition it into several smaller pieces (you can do this using some painter's tape), find the square footage of each section, and add them together. Before placing an order, tack on an additional 10% (20% if using tile) to your final measurements. This will ensure that you have enough flooring to account for any damaged pieces or waste from making cuts.
Use accent pieces to make the floor look more expensive than it is
If you can't let go of your desire to use premium materials, you don't have to completely abandon that dream. However, to keep your costs reasonable, you'll need to make some modifications to it. For example, if you've been eyeing marble tiles, there are ways to incorporate them into your kitchen floor without covering the entire thing in such an expensive material.
Instead, find a way to mix them into a layout that also includes more budget-friendly materials. You might decide to place some marble tiles in the center of the floor in a unique layout. Then, choose a more budget-friendly tile (perhaps one that matches the color of the veining on the marble) and use it to cover the rest of the floor. This way, you can still enjoy that marble look, but you'll only have to pay for a few individual tiles instead of several boxes.