9 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Grouting Their Kitchen

One of the biggest mistakes people make with grout happens before they even start mixing it. In fact, it happens before they bring the grout home from the hardware store. There are several different types of grout, and choosing the wrong one for your project can cause a range of problems. "Different types of grout are designed for different applications. They have different levels of durability, moisture resistance, stain resistance, and ease of working," explains Bar Zakheim.

Two of the main grout categories you'll find are sanded and unsanded. Sanded grout is generally considered the best choice for wider grout joints (between about ⅛-inch and ⅝-inch). It will help prevent these wider joints from cracking over time. However, as Drew Mansur explains, "Unsanded grout is better for smaller grout lines." Unsanded grout is generally seen as the better option when tiling a wall since it tends to have a stickier consistency and is less likely to slide down the wall before it has a chance to dry fully.

So, if you're grouting a tile backsplash, unsanded grout will be the way to go. If you're grouting a checkerboard floor for that retro kitchen of your dreams, sanded grout will be ideal if the joint lines are ⅛-inch or larger, while unsanded will be best for thinner grout lines. "Making sure you pick the right group for your space will help make sure that it lasts as long as possible. If you don't pick the right grout, you might find that it will crack and cause trouble later on down the line," says Mansur.