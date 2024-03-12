Why Is Tomato Sauce So Prone To Splattering?

Whether you cook your own quick tomato sauce or warm up one of the many good prepared choices from the store, you've doubtless faced the problem of needing to scrub splattered red splotches off your stovetop, backsplash, and maybe even your clothes. The process starts innocently — the red sauce bubbles gently as it starts to warm but when it becomes a bit hotter, small volcanic explosions begin to erupt across the surface of the liquid eventually flying out of the pan and staining everything nearby. The cause is steam bubbles from water in the sauce pushing through the dense tomato puree, and while you can't prevent the process from happening, there are some steps you can take to keep the splatters contained.

Tomato sauce is simply a mixture of crushed tomato solids and water. When water gets hot enough, it turns into steam bubbles. You can see these bubbles form in a clear pot of boiling water — the same process is happening in the pot of tomato sauce, hidden from view by the sauce. The steam bubbles rise easily in water, but tomato sauce resists, not allowing the bubbles to surface until finally, enough force builds up to pop them through, causing that dramatic splash of sauce as they exit.