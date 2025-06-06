Don't Know Where To Start With Your Kitchen Remodel? Here's Your Outline

Looking to give your home an upgrade? Maybe it's because you've recently noticed some signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. But maybe you just don't know where to start. We don't blame you, because remodeling a kitchen is a daunting task. You don't have to fret, though, because we've spoken with an expert, Danny Niemela, a professional contractor, home remodeler, and the co-owner, vice president, and CFO of his own construction company, and he's drafted a whole outline to help you get started.

Niemela advises, "Start with appliances. Always! The dimensions, venting, electrical needs and gas requirements will shape the whole layout." You will have a good idea of the space you'll need for the new appliances, and this will help you plan ahead. This is also a good time to get that polished hood range, new oven, or fancy, modern refrigerator that you've been eyeing. Once you have your new appliances selected, it's time to move on to your cabinets and beyond. As Niemela advises, "Countertops come after cabinets, then flooring, then backsplash, and paint."

When you start with step one of Niemela's outline, be sure to do some researching before buying all of the appliances, as there's one kitchen brand that tends to break down at a moment's notice. Additionally, Niemela previously helped clue us in on 14 things to avoid when renovating a kitchen.