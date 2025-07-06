12 Kitchen Lighting Mistakes (And How To Avoid Them)

Anyone who has designed their dream kitchen, bringing together each of the elements needed to create the perfect function and form, knows how important kitchen lighting is. The problem is that not everyone understands how lighting can completely transform a kitchen, both positively and negatively. Opting for outdated kitchen design trends or not understanding how to blend ambient, task, and accent lighting when designing a kitchen space can have dire aesthetic and practical consequences.

While countertops, cabinetry, and backsplashes often get the spotlight in a renovation, poor kitchen lighting choices can cause the space to look too clinical or come across as drab. To get a better understanding of the dos and don'ts of kitchen lighting, we spoke to two design experts who know a thing or two about kitchen design. Steven Fernandez, creative director and designer at Residence Supply, and Nicole Cole, interior designer and founder of Vestige Home, bring a thoughtful and practical approach to kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to blending form and function. They shared some of the most common mistakes people make with kitchen lighting with us and gave a few tips on how to avoid them. From not layering your lighting to choosing the wrong temperature, here are some of the biggest kitchen lighting mistakes to avoid.