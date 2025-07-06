12 Kitchen Lighting Mistakes (And How To Avoid Them)
Anyone who has designed their dream kitchen, bringing together each of the elements needed to create the perfect function and form, knows how important kitchen lighting is. The problem is that not everyone understands how lighting can completely transform a kitchen, both positively and negatively. Opting for outdated kitchen design trends or not understanding how to blend ambient, task, and accent lighting when designing a kitchen space can have dire aesthetic and practical consequences.
While countertops, cabinetry, and backsplashes often get the spotlight in a renovation, poor kitchen lighting choices can cause the space to look too clinical or come across as drab. To get a better understanding of the dos and don'ts of kitchen lighting, we spoke to two design experts who know a thing or two about kitchen design. Steven Fernandez, creative director and designer at Residence Supply, and Nicole Cole, interior designer and founder of Vestige Home, bring a thoughtful and practical approach to kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to blending form and function. They shared some of the most common mistakes people make with kitchen lighting with us and gave a few tips on how to avoid them. From not layering your lighting to choosing the wrong temperature, here are some of the biggest kitchen lighting mistakes to avoid.
Not installing enough lighting
A key mistake many people make with their kitchen lighting is simply not installing enough of it. There are many parts to a kitchen, each serving a different purpose, and it's important to ensure there's a good balance of light in each of the areas.
"The single biggest mistake I see is people not installing enough lighting in their kitchen," says Nicole Cole, interior designer and founder of Vestige Home. "[The kitchen is] a work-heavy space and needs good lighting to be the most functional." Steven Fernandez, creative director and designer at Residence Supply, agrees. "The biggest mistake is simply installing a large acrylic LED ceiling fixture and calling it a day." He advises that you shouldn't be too structured with your lighting, and adds that you should "Avoid placing lights in a basic grid pattern, it rarely creates a cozy atmosphere."
It's helpful to think of your kitchen in zones — prep, cook, clean, dine, and socialize. If you want to create a kitchen that excels in each of these zones, each one deserves its own lighting plan. Overhead fixtures alone rarely provide sufficient light for the whole space — you have to consider the countertops, corners, and any nooks you may have. Natural lighting is an important consideration as well, so pay close attention to how much natural light the space receives.
Only viewing your lighting as practical
As the primary function of a kitchen is somewhat practical — to prepare and cook meals for you and your family — it's easy to fall into the trap of treating kitchen lighting as purely functional. We get it: You want to be able to see clearly when you're chopping up vegetables or reading recipes, and so you focus on making sure your lighting provides exactly that. The mistake you're making is that you're overlooking the role of lighting in creating warmth, atmosphere, and style.
It's all about creating balance with your lighting, considering both practical use and the visual aesthetics. Consider the mix of lighting features without going overboard in either direction. Nicole Cole has a few tips on how to achieve this. "We always run semi-flush or baffled canless fixtures throughout the kitchen space for good overall, general lighting. Pendants and sconces can be great for task lighting over islands and sinks, and also create interesting aesthetic moments."
Steven Fernandez offers a tip on enhancing your kitchen island space and improving the style: "If your kitchen has an island, incorporate a cluster of pendant lights that complement your overall design style." So, while practical lighting is important, don't let it be your only focus.
Not layering your lighting
Another common kitchen lighting mistake is not considering layering. The focus here is on using different types of lighting to create a well-balanced, functional, and visually appealing kitchen space. You're essentially combining multiple light sources to create a specific look and feel in the room, while at the same time considering the practical use of each space. Layered lighting in a kitchen is broken up into three lighting types — ambient, task, and accent.
Steven Fernandez's approach is to first look at ambient lighting, like recessed or flush-mount ceiling fixtures. He then moves to task lighting, which can include under-cabinet LED strips or pendants located near prep areas. After he's designed the ambient and task lighting layout, only then does he start working on accent lighting, like wall sconces, toe-kick LEDs, or subtle spotlights.
Nicole Cole recommends looking at the layout of the kitchen before looking at lighting. "We always create several layers of lighting in a space: broad overhead lighting (always dimmable), task lighting, and some fun lighting, like pendants, chandeliers, or wall sconces to add a decorative element." These fixtures allow you to add softness and warmth to your space.
Doing away with overhead lighting
A trend that many interior decorators follow is that of quiet luxury. The design style, which emerged in 2023, focuses on simplicity and refinement. Minimalism is a key focus, as it helps create calm spaces. A mistake that many people make with this trend is extending it to lighting. Overhead lights are often scrapped for table lamps and shades, but this doesn't always work in the kitchen, considering it's primarily a practical workspace.
This is especially true for kitchen countertops, as overhead lights give you the light you need as you prepare meals. What you use above your countertop won't be the same for other areas in your kitchen, though. "Over a large kitchen countertop, I would suggest [two or three] pendants (make sure the scale feels proportional to the room) or a linear fixture," Nicole Cole says. "For a small kitchen nook, I love a dainty chandelier ... wall sconces can also be a great option for these spaces."
Steven Fernandez shares the same sentiment. "Over a large kitchen counter, I love using two or three statement pendant lights, spaced evenly, hung at the right height, and ideally on dimmers." As for materials, he adds, "Consider vintage brass or other finishes that feel intentional."
Not matching your lighting to your kitchen style
As with the rest of your kitchen, your lighting should reflect the overall style you're going for. Too often, people choose lighting fixtures in isolation — either based on a sale, a showroom display, or just what's trending — without considering how the fit with their cabinetry, finishes, or color palette. The result? A space that feels mismatched or disjointed.
It's about matching the lighting fixtures to the design and aesthetic of the whole kitchen. Consider, for example, a rustic farmhouse kitchen. Steven Fernandez's approach for this style is to go for warmer tones, somewhere between 2700K and 3000K, and opt for features with a "vintage or industrial feel." "Think aged brass, matte black, or weathered wood finishes. Lantern-style pendants, exposed filament bulbs, and wall-mounted sconces all contribute to that welcoming, lived-in farmhouse aesthetic," he says.
Sometimes, however, you can go against the grain and find lighting that's actually quite opposite in style, as long as these contrasting elements complement each other. Nicole Cole takes a similar approach to renowned interior designer Joanna Gaines, in that she incorporates contrasting elements into a space. Cole says, "For a rustic, farmhouse kitchen, I would keep the farmhouse elements in areas like the floor materials, cabinetry, [or] countertops and choose lighting that has more of a modern feel for a juxtaposition of style that will create a more interesting and unique space."
Not considering under-cabinet lighting
Another big mistake people make with their kitchen design is not considering under-cabinet lighting. It's a simple design element that can make a world of difference. This is especially true if you have large cabinets in your kitchen as they can block light from reaching your countertops and create dark areas. A simple fix is to install lighting underneath the cabinets.
Nicole Cole opts for LED lighting here. She says, "My favorite style of under-cabinet lighting is a minimal LED strip routed into the bottom of the cabinet. Keep the temperature of the lighting under the cabinets the same as the rest of the kitchen lighting, around 2700K, so you don't have clashing lighting colors in the space." Steven Fernandez is also a fan of LED lighting under cabinets. "For added depth and ambiance, discreet LED strip lighting under cabinetry makes a big difference," he says.
Whether you go for LED lighting or more traditional options like puck lights, under-cabinet lighting is one of those subtle features that can completely elevate the look and functionality of your kitchen. While it may be a small detail, it can make all the difference if your kitchen features a work area below a cabinet. Plus, it will light up an area that may otherwise be dark. So, if you're updating your kitchen or planning a new one, don't overlook this minor but important detail.
Choosing the wrong size light fixtures
This one is all about scale and creating visual balance. A common kitchen lighting mistake is choosing fixtures that are either too big or too small. For many, this may seem like a minor detail, but the scale of your lighting plays a big role in how balanced and functional your kitchen feels.
If you go for fixtures that are too small, your lighting may look underwhelming or get lost in the overall details of the kitchen. Go too large, and the space can feel crowded or out of proportion. If, for example, you have a small breakfast nook, opt for lighting that won't impact the intimacy. Steven Fernandez says, "For a small nook or round table, a single warm pendant or a nearby soft-glow wall sconce adds just the right amount of intimacy without crowding the space."
When you're deciding on the lighting for your kitchen, you have to consider the entire space and think carefully about how these lights will complement each other. It's not only the length and breadth of the kitchen that are important, but also the height of the ceiling. If the space is big enough and your ceiling is quite high, a chandelier is not a bad idea. Just make sure that you consider what it will be placed above — it should be something of scale.
Getting the color temperature wrong
While lighting may be about brightness, a big mistake that people make is not considering how color temperature can impact the mood and overall feel of a kitchen space. If the lighting is too cool, your kitchen can come off as stark or sterile. Too warm, and you risk a yellowish glow that can distort colors and feel dated. So, how do you find the right color temperature for your kitchen?
Often, this comes down to personal preference and the overall style of the kitchen, but there are certain guidelines to follow. Generally, you'll want to make sure that functional areas of the kitchen have enough light — not too sterile and not too dark. Steven Fernandez says, "Stick to color temperatures between 3000K and 4000K — neutral to warm. Cooler lighting (5000K or more) can make the space feel cold and clinical. A kitchen should feel inviting, not like a hospital."
You don't have to go for one temperature throughout the kitchen. Try mixing the design with cooler colors above functional spaces and warmer tones in areas where you'd like to add a bit more coziness and character. Overall, it all depends on the style of the kitchen and what sort of look you're trying to achieve. Just make sure you don't go too far either way.
Not focusing on energy efficiency
This one is a great energy-saving kitchen tip. When many people plan their kitchens, energy efficiency often takes a backseat to style — but ignoring it can cost you in the long run. Efficient lighting doesn't mean sacrificing design; in fact, it can enhance it. Considering the impact on your wallet, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, 15% of the average home electricity bill comes from lighting. So, why not improve the style of your kitchen and save some money at the same time?
It's all about making smarter choices with the fixtures in your kitchen. Steven Fernandez recommends selecting LED bulb-compatible fixtures. "They'll lower your energy bills and last much longer than traditional bulbs," he says. "LEDs also give you more flexibility with dimming and smart home integration." You shouldn't go for the cheapest products on the shelves, though. "Cheaper LEDs can produce harsh light or flicker when dimmed, so it's worth investing in higher-quality brands," Fernandez says.
While LED bulbs may be more costly upfront, they are not nearly as expensive as they once were, making energy-efficient lighting more accessible. Also, the U.S. Department of Energy anticipates the cost will continue dropping. Nicole Cole says: "With the advent of modern lighting technology, achieving energy efficiency has become easier and more cost-effective than ever. It's all pros in my opinion."
Not installing dimmers
Something else to avoid when renovating your kitchen is forgetting about dimmers. The humble dimmer is a simple addition to a kitchen, but one that gives you a lot of control over the mood of the overall space. While many homeowners only focus on bulb type or fixture design when considering lighting, the ability to adjust the brightness level within the kitchen allows you to transform the space as its specific use changes. For example, you may want to brighten the space while you are preparing dinner, then later drop the lighting temperature to set the mood for when you're gathered around the table with friends and family.
"We always specify dimmers in all our projects," says Nicole Cole. "Having the ability to adjust the lighting brightness depending on the mood and task is so important. In kitchens, you may want to dim lighting in the space during entertaining or as a nightlight overnight and keep it brighter for when you are doing dishes or cooking."
Steven Fernandez adds a design-focused perspective: "Ask yourself: 'Where do I want the eye to rest when I'm not actively cooking?' That's where mood lighting comes in — pendants, wall lights, or dimmable warm bulbs." Controlling the focus of your kitchen allows you to transform the experience for you and your guests.
Ignoring task lighting
While it's important that you don't do away with overhead lighting, it's equally important that you don't ignore task lighting in your kitchen space. Task lighting is all about illuminating small, specific zones in your kitchen, like your countertops and other working areas. If you're cutting up veggies, preparing a fillet, or concocting one of your delicious Indian dishes that your neighbors yearn for, you'll want to have enough lighting to get the job done properly. Remember, good lighting supports good cooking.
Steven Fernandez often opts for pendants above prep areas as part of his task lighting layout, whether that be the kitchen countertop, cooking areas, or the kitchen sink. "Think in zones," he says. "Prioritize function first — light the stove, sink, and prep surfaces properly ... The goal is a kitchen that works beautifully during the day and glows effortlessly in the evening."
A handy tip is to get your hands on a plug-in task light. They're flexible and effective, allowing you to move them to specific areas in your kitchen as you prepare various parts of the meal you're working on. Once you're done, they can simply be shut off until they're needed again.
Installing too many recessed lights
Recessed lighting, also known as downlighting or canned lighting, can give your kitchen a clean, modern look — but going overboard often does more harm than good. A ceiling packed with these lights can create a space that feels harsh, overly bright, or even clinical. Worse still, if you've opted for a subpar contractor and the recessed lighting is poorly placed, you'll have an evenly lit area with unwanted shadows. The key here is placement and purpose.
Nicole Cole explains, "Scattered or [ random ly positioned lighting] is the problem I see most often in the space. We always lay out our recessed lighting on a grid whenever possible and ensure it is evenly distributed throughout the space for even lighting."
For Steven Fernandez, it's about being specific with the purpose of the lighting. "If there is no island, opt for a thoughtful layout of recessed ceiling lights placed above the primary zones of use," he says. Again, it's about combining each of the three types of lighting — ambient, task, and accent — so that they complement each other and the overall kitchen style.