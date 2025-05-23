Remodeling Your Kitchen? Avoid This Lighting Mistake At All Costs

It's exciting planning a kitchen remodel. Your dream kitchen lies ahead — the beautiful center island, quartz countertops, and cherrywood cabinets you've always wanted. But how much thought have you put into the lighting? It's not simply a case of fixing a central light to the ceiling in the middle of the kitchen. This is a common mistake that many people make when remodeling their kitchens that should be avoided at all costs because it can downgrade your kitchen's functionality, aesthetics, and even your home's value down the line. Here's why.

Having only a single and central source of light can lead to uneven lighting throughout your kitchen. Wall-mounted cabinets or anything in the path of the light will cast shadows, lowering visibility in your main work areas like countertops or the prep sink. This could lead to you straining your eyes, raise the risk of accidents like cutting yourself because you can't see properly, and lower the multi-tasking capability of areas due to bad illumination. A single central light is also unlikely to be bright enough or warm enough to create the ambiance that you're looking for in your kitchen.

Also, because the kitchen is one of the main rooms that potential homeowners look at when buying a home, they may try to negotiate a lower price or decide against the purchase, seeing the kitchen as outdated or lacking in functionality. So if you're remodeling your kitchen, here are valuable tips (including lighting) to keep in mind without breaking the bank.