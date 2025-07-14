How To Pick The Perfect Countertop Material For Your Kitchen

There are several things you'll want to be careful to avoid when renovating your kitchen. However, choosing the wrong countertops is arguably one of the most serious mistakes you could make. As Rachel Blindauer, an interior and product designer, shared, "A countertop is one of the few design decisions that touches every part of daily life. It's not just a backdrop — it's a work surface, a serving station, a visual anchor, and often, a quiet luxury. The best choice is rarely the trendiest. It's the one that reflects how you cook, host, clean, and live."

Understanding how much your countertop decision can impact all of these aspects of your life, it should be easy to see how important it is to choose the best kitchen countertop material. However, there is no one "best" material. Instead, the right choice can vary based on your priorities. For example, someone who wants to make their kitchen look like it was torn out of a magazine and someone who cooks a lot and is worried about keeping their counters from getting stained or damaged by a hot pot will likely end up choosing different materials.

We spoke with three kitchen and design experts to learn more about how to pick the ideal countertop material. In addition to Blindauer, mentioned above, we also spoke with Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angi, and Michael Hartel, PhD, the founder and CEO of Cabinet IQ. Ahead, you can learn more by reading through the exclusive advice they shared with Tasting Table.