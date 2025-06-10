11 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Countertops

We've all heard the saying, "Measure twice, cut once." This is extremely important advice to follow if you want to make sure you don't spend more money than you need to for your kitchen countertops. In fact, you should probably think of it more as "measure twice, buy once," too. Can you imagine the frustration (and expense) of having a slab of granite or quartz delivered to your house only to realize that it is just a few inches too short to fully cover your countertops? Even if you're opting for a less expensive material, such as laminate, you don't want to unnecessarily have to purchase a new piece because what you have simply won't work.

If you're considering a DIY installation, it still might be worth it to have professional measurements taken. This way, you can be confident that you'll receive the right amount of whichever material you decide on. If you are going to measure yourself, you'll want to do some research beforehand on just how to do so. For example, you'll want to start with a sketch of the full kitchen and section it off into rectangular pieces for better accuracy. Don't forget to also decide whether or not you want your new countertops to hang over the edge of the cabinets or not — if so, you should add up to 1 ½ inches to the measurement for the width.