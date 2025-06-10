11 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Countertops
Whether you're in the midst of a full kitchen renovation or just looking to freshen things up with some new countertops, the costs can add up quickly. Saving money whenever possible can help ensure you achieve the kitchen refresh you're looking for without completely breaking the bank. If you've already done your research on how to buy affordable kitchen cabinets — arguably one of the most expensive pieces of any kitchen renovation project — learning how to save money on countertops is probably next on your list.
While new kitchen countertops are not typically as expensive as the cabinets, they can still cost a pretty penny. Some people spend $5,000 or more on the countertops alone! Fortunately, you don't have to pay $5,000 — or even close to it, if you don't want to. There are several ways to keep your costs down when purchasing and installing countertops in your kitchen. Ahead, we'll share some of the top tips to help you achieve this goal without sacrificing your other goal of creating a functional and attractive space.
Opt for a more affordable material
While this may seem obvious, one of the best ways to save money on your new kitchen countertops is to choose a more affordable material. If you've been debating whether granite or marble countertops are better for your kitchen, for example, consider the cost of each option. Of these two, granite will almost always be less expensive, as it typically costs between $70 and $175 per square foot, compared to marble, which typically costs between $100 and $250 per square foot.
However, while granite will be less expensive than marble, it still might not be the best choice if you're looking to stick to a tight budget. Here is where you might need to make a few concessions and compromises to ensure that you don't overextend yourself when purchasing a new countertop. For example, solid surface countertops like Corian are known for its durability, but have a slightly lower starting point than granite ($50 or less per square foot). You could save even more with other materials, such as butcher block (which starts closer to $30 per square foot) or even laminate (which starts at just $20 per square foot).
Consider a DIY install
If you consider yourself handy and have the time (and patience) to consider a DIY kitchen remodel, it can bring the total costs of your project way down. A large portion of the cost of getting new countertops is paying to have them professionally installed. While it is possible to pay up to 20% of the cost of the materials for the labor to install them, you should expect to spend up to $300 to have your old countertops removed. The installation fee will vary by the contractor, but usually starts at $300 per day.
So, attempting a DIY install can offer significant savings. However, many materials are not good candidates for installation by yourself. For example, granite and other natural stone countertops are heavy, over 100 pounds for a 5-foot slab. Handling them safely, knowing how to properly hide the seams, and acquiring the more specialized tools that are necessary is not something most DIYers should attempt. However, there are some more suitable options that you could install yourself. These include granite tiles (which are much easier to work with than full slabs, while still helping you get that natural stone look), laminate, wood, and even metal.
Measure twice, cut once
We've all heard the saying, "Measure twice, cut once." This is extremely important advice to follow if you want to make sure you don't spend more money than you need to for your kitchen countertops. In fact, you should probably think of it more as "measure twice, buy once," too. Can you imagine the frustration (and expense) of having a slab of granite or quartz delivered to your house only to realize that it is just a few inches too short to fully cover your countertops? Even if you're opting for a less expensive material, such as laminate, you don't want to unnecessarily have to purchase a new piece because what you have simply won't work.
If you're considering a DIY installation, it still might be worth it to have professional measurements taken. This way, you can be confident that you'll receive the right amount of whichever material you decide on. If you are going to measure yourself, you'll want to do some research beforehand on just how to do so. For example, you'll want to start with a sketch of the full kitchen and section it off into rectangular pieces for better accuracy. Don't forget to also decide whether or not you want your new countertops to hang over the edge of the cabinets or not — if so, you should add up to 1 ½ inches to the measurement for the width.
Be less picky about colors and patterns if opting for natural stone countertops
If you've decided that the higher base price of a natural or manufactured stone countertop is worth the investment, there are still ways to keep your costs under control. One is to be open to other colors or patterns than those that may have initially caught your eye. With natural stones, in particular, certain colors or veining patterns are more expensive than others. This may be due to increased demand for these designs or the fact that certain colors, such as blue granite, are rare.
So, by being more flexible about what you want, you can avoid overspending on your new countertops. Most countertop manufacturers should have pricing groupings to direct you to more affordable options. Don't worry, even within the lower-cost choices, there should still be a variety of designs to help you enhance the visual appeal of your kitchen.
Understand that some edge styles are much more affordable than others
When shopping for natural stone countertops, you'll be presented with a variety of edge styles. These can include everything from basic rounded edges, slightly beveled edges, bullnose styles, and much more elaborate waterfall designs. Before you decide on an edge style for your countertops, it's important to understand that the price difference between some of them may be significant. For this reason, it is essential to research, talk to the countertop expert you're working with, and balance both preferences and budget when making a decision.
There are a few reasons that the cost for different edge styles can vary so widely. One is related to the difficulty of creating these edges in the natural stone materials. Certain edges can also cost more with some stones than others, depending on the characteristics of the material (granite, for example, is more likely to crack than quartz). Demand also comes into play here, as the most popular styles are likely to be more expensive. Start with your price range in mind, and ask for guidance from the designer or expert you're working with to help you stay within your budget.
Known when to shop
Did you know that when you shop can also impact how much you spend on your new countertops? And, no, this isn't like shopping for groceries on an empty stomach. It relates to knowing what time of the year is best for getting a good bargain on a new countertop. Generally speaking, you should avoid shopping during the spring or summer when you're looking for the greatest savings. These times of the year are when more homeowners are engaging in kitchen remodeling projects, which means that demand for materials is higher and can lead to increased prices.
Conversely, if you wait until demand has settled down and fewer customers are also looking for materials, you might find that you can get a better deal. Wait until closer to the winter holiday season, and you might luck into a special promotion from a countertop supplier who is looking to move inventory during their slow period or to help meet end-of-year quotas.
Get multiple quotes
Just as you shouldn't buy from the first place you look when you want to save money on kitchen appliances, you also shouldn't rely on one quote when buying a new countertop. It is always a good idea to check with multiple suppliers and retailers to compare prices. You may find two very similar options that are priced quite differently, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.
As you're considering where to shop and receive quotes from, be sure to check with a few local suppliers instead of solely larger companies. Because of the lower overhead costs these companies have, they can sometimes come in a lot lower than their larger counterparts. Before finalizing your decision and deciding based on price alone, do some research into each company. Check reviews to verify that the company that gave you the lowest price is legit and comes recommended by most customers. You don't want to sacrifice quality or your overall experience just to save a few bucks.
Look into prefabricated countertops over custom ones
Having a countertop custom-cut may sound appealing. You get to be in complete control over the edge style, the overhang, and other features. However, this customization comes at a cost — literally. Custom countertops are more expensive than pre-cut ones. Known as prefabricated countertops, these options come already cut to a set size and with their edge style finished and finalized. Because of this, they can cost a lot less than having a natural stone material cut and finished.
However, it's important to note that prefabricated countertops won't be a viable option for every kitchen — or every part of a kitchen. They are pre-cut to match common countertop dimensions. If your cabinets are not a standard size, the countertop might not fit. Similarly, there won't be a hole for a sink in any of these options, though you could hire a professional to cut one out and still save money on the total project.
Be open to using remnants creatively
Have you heard of countertop remnants? If not, now might be the time to learn what they are and how they may be the solution you've been searching for to save money on your project. Remnants are the leftover pieces of countertop from various renovation projects. When countertop suppliers cut large slabs of stone for a client, the portion that remains may be too small to be used for a full kitchen job. Instead of throwing these small portions away, the suppliers will sell them for a reduced price.
Because these pieces are so small, you will not be able to find the same stone in the same pattern to complete an entire kitchen project. However, if you're open to mixing and matching patterns and colors, you could create a unique design and save a pretty penny. This could be a good solution for smaller kitchens. For example, if you live in an apartment and have a stove in the middle of your counter, the pieces you'll need to cover the cabinets on either side of the range might be small enough for you to choose two different remnants. Even if you can find suitable remnants for some of your countertops, you could still end up saving some real money by using remnants where you can.
Keep the big picture in mind
While saving money upfront on your countertops is helpful, it is important to keep the big picture in mind. One thing you should avoid when renovating your kitchen is making short-sighted decisions that could end up costing you more money, time, or frustration in the future. When choosing countertops, specifically, this means that you will want to think about the maintenance and care that the material you choose will require. It also means you should consider the average lifespan of different materials and when you'll likely need to replace them. This can help you make sure that you get the biggest bang for your buck and don't end up regretting your choice in the near future.
Some of the lowest-maintenance countertop materials include quartz, laminate, stainless steel, and solid surface, such as Corian. While natural stone countertops will need to be sealed (some more than others), none of these materials have such a requirement. However, on the other hand, some materials that require more maintenance offer a longer lifespan. Granite, for example, can last 100 years or longer when taken care of properly. Sandstone or limestone counters can also last for up to 50 years.
When you take this all into account, factor in your budget, and think about your preferences, it may help you make the best choice for your kitchen. If longevity without maintenance is key, quartz might be a good choice since it can last up to 100 years as well. If you're not bothered by the need to reseal it every few years, granite might also be a top contender.
Consider keeping your current countertops and giving them an upgrade
If you're on a super tight budget or are simply looking for an interim solution before you're ready to tackle a full kitchen renovation, consider leaving your existing countertops in place and upgrading their design. Depending on the condition and material of your current countertops, there are several small upgrades you could do to give them a new look. One option is to cover them with a peel-and-stick option. With different styles and designs, you can give them the look of a granite, marble, or even butcher block countertop. While peel-and-stick counters don't last forever, they can remain in place for up to five years.
If you currently have laminate counters, you might consider covering them with tiles. This allows you to create a custom design that costs a fraction of what you'd spend to purchase an entirely new surface. Make sure to confirm that the existing surface is level and properly prepared to ensure the tiles will adhere properly.