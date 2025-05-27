Granite Vs Marble Countertops: Which Is Best For Your Kitchen?
There are several things to avoid when renovating your kitchen, from overlooking necessary storage space to forgetting about lighting to failing to add sufficient outlets and circuits to accommodate both small and large appliances. However, there is one more mistake that you shouldn't overlook: choosing a countertop material that you'll end up regretting. With so many countertop options out there, this is unfortunately a very common mistake. If you're like many, you might have your options narrowed down to granite or marble countertops.
Choosing between these two materials may seem complex. However, when you step back and think about the characteristics and properties of each material and weigh them against your design, cooking, and lifestyle goals, you'll likely find that one option emerges as the clear winner. To help you evaluate these differences, we reached out to four kitchen and design professionals for their expert input. Cathleen Gruver is the lead interior designer with Gruver Cooley; Danny Niemela is a professional contractor and home remodeler and the co-owner, vice president, and CFO at ArDan Construction; Diana Melichar is the owner at Melichar Architects; and Alice Moszczynski is an interior designer at Planner 5D. Ahead, you can learn more about what they shared when speaking exclusively with Tasting Table to help you make this all-important decision a bit easier.
Consider granite countertops when you're shopping on a tighter budget
Keeping your budget in mind when deciding between granite and marble countertops can be very helpful. "If someone is working with a tighter budget, granite is usually the better pick. While both materials are natural stones and can vary in price depending on the slab, granite tends to be more affordable overall," says Cathleen Gruver. On the other hand, Danny Niemela says, "Marble carries a luxury tax, plain and simple." While you can find some granite options that cost under $100 per square foot installed, even the cheaper marble options start at $100 per square foot — and some can cost more than $200 per square foot. Of course, the total cost for either material will depend on the size of your kitchen, but the higher cost of marble can really add up — especially in large kitchens.
While granite may be more affordable than quartz and some other materials, it is far from the cheapest option for your countertops. So, as Diana Melichar points out, "If you are on a really tight budget, natural stone countertops are most likely not within your budget." Solid surface, tile, or laminate could be a more budget-friendly choice if you're looking to keep costs as low as possible.
Granite countertops are a more durable option
While there aren't as many durability differences between granite and quartz countertops, the same cannot be said when comparing granite and marble. Our experts agree that granite countertops are the way to go when you're looking for a durable material that will hold up well to everything that's going to be thrown at it in a busy kitchen. "Granite is harder and more scratch- and chip-resistant than marble. It's better for well-used kitchens where spills, dropped pans, or heavy use are part of daily life. Marble is softer and more porous, which makes it prone to etching and staining, especially from acidic foods like lemon juice or tomato sauce," says Alice Moszczynski.
Diana Melichar helps shed some light on why these two natural stones have such differing levels of durability. She explains, "They are geologically different rocks. Marble is a metamorphic rock (meaning it was created by heat and pressure). Marble is composed mainly of calcite. Granite is an igneous rock (meaning it was created by the slow cooling of molten stone that forms into crystals). Granite is composed mainly of quartz, feldspar, and mica." These differences result in varying hardness levels. Granite has a hardness score between 6 and 7 on the Mohs scale, while marble only has a score of 3.
Maintenance needs tend to be lower for granite countertops
If you're looking to limit the amount of effort you need to put into maintaining your countertops, all of our experts agree that granite is a better choice than marble. According to Cathleen Gruver, Granite is "more forgiving with spills, heat, and general use, and doesn't require as much upkeep." Danny Niemela shines a spotlight on some of the downsides of marble countertops. "You spill wine or tomato sauce and do not wipe fast, marble stains."
Sealing both materials will be important to protect them against moisture absorption and stains. However, the frequency with which you'll need to seal them varies greatly. "Marble should be sealed every few months, while it is recommended that granite be sealed once a year or so," says Diana Melichar. While sealing natural stone countertops, such as granite or marble, isn't overly complicated, it does take some time and effort. You'll need to clear off and deep-clean the countertops, use a solvent, such as mineral spirits, to get rid of any stuck-on messes, and carefully spread the sealant you purchase. Doing this once a year is much more manageable than trying to fit it in every few months.
Marble will likely win for those who desire an upscale and lavish kitchen
While it may sound like all roads point to granite, there's more to consider before finalizing your decision. There is one important reason that many — including Ina Garten — prefer marble countertops in the kitchen. "Marble screams prestige," shares Danny Niemela. He continues, "The moment you see it, you know you are in a different league. Its veining is chaotic in a way that feels intentional and artistic. If you want a jaw-drop moment when guests walk in, that honed marble slab with deep veining does the talking before you say a word."
When you're planning a kitchen with white countertops, you simply can't beat the look of marble. Beyond that jaw-dropping look that Niemela describes, Cathleen Gruver shares, "For a classic, elegant, or old-world look, marble is often the preferred choice. It adds a soft, organic touch that's hard to replicate." However, while Gruver sees marble as the true luxe material, she does make one concession. "That said, some of the more exotic granites can also feel very high-end, especially when paired with the right cabinetry and hardware," says Gruver.
Consider granite if you're looking for the more heat-resistant option
If you want to be able to take a hot pan off of the stove and place it directly onto the countertop without worrying, our experts all agree that there is one clear choice. "Granite takes the heat. Literally! Set a 400-degree Dutch oven on a granite countertop and walk away. It stays cool," says Danny Niemela. According to Cathleen Gruver, granite is also less prone to thermal shock than marble.
While marble is also heat-resistant, our experts caution against placing a hot pan directly on the surface. "With marble, there's more risk of discoloration, so I suggest using trivets or heat pads just to be safe," says Alice Moszczynski. Niemela also cautions that putting an overly hot pan on a marble surface also runs the risk of dulling the finish or even etching the surface.
Both marble and granite come in a variety of colors
If you're searching for the material that will deliver a variety of color options, both marble and granite could be a good pick. When we asked Alice Moszczynski whether one would be a better option in this regard than the other, she said, "This one is a tough call — both have lots of color options!" While many assume that you can only purchase white granite, the natural stone also comes in colors such as blue, yellow, black, and gray. And, even with marble that has a white base, the veining pattern may have various colors. The specific mineral deposits determine the color, which may be gray, beige, black, purple, and more. However, according to Cathleen Gruver, many of these more unique veining colors are only found in more exotic slabs, which are likely to cost more money.
While there are more color options for marble countertops than you may have initially thought, you may find an even more diverse selection with granite. "Granite typically offers more variety in both color and pattern, ranging from subtle and neutral to bold and dramatic. It's mined from many parts of the world and comes in a wide spectrum," says Gruver.
You'll need professional installation for both marble and granite
If you're looking for the best tips for a DIY kitchen remodel, one might be to avoid both marble and granite countertops, at least if you're looking to do everything completely on your own. "Both materials are heavy and will require professional installation," explains Alice Moszczynski. However, according to our experts, granite is the easier — and likely less expensive — of the two to install. That durability we mentioned earlier comes into play here, too. Because it is a harder stone, the risk of it chipping or cracking is lower than that of marble.
"Installing marble is slower, heavier, and fussier. It chips in transit, it cracks easier, and the edges demand finesse," Danny Niemela cautions. Even with a professional installation — which you'd certainly want — there's a higher risk that something might go wrong.
Your lifestyle and priorities can help you choose between marble and granite
Marble and granite are both popular countertop materials. While some people prioritize the durability of granite, others are drawn to the luxe look of marble. Therefore, there's no one "best" material for every kitchen. Instead, you'll need to consider your lifestyle and priorities when choosing what to have installed in your space. "Marble is the visual romance," explains Danny Niemela. It might be the best choice if you want your kitchen to look like it was torn out of the pages of a magazine — classy and debonair.
On the other hand, granite might be the better choice for homeowners looking to prioritize functionality over the look of luxury. "Cook a lot? Go granite ... Have kids who treat countertops like racetracks? Granite again," says Niemela. The types of foods you tend to cook in the kitchen can also help to inform your decision. As Alice Moszczynski explains, "Marble is more porous, so if you cook with oils, red wine, or acidic ingredients, granite will be more forgiving."
The lighting of your kitchen could help determine whether marble or granite is right for you
As you're comparing granite and marble, you shouldn't overlook the lighting in your kitchen. Depending on how much lighting you have and where it is positioned, the countertops (and overall room) may look quite different. "In a darker kitchen, the reflective quality of marble can brighten things up. But if you're after depth and drama, a richly patterned granite might make more sense," says Cathleen Gruver.
That being said, you can always make adjustments to your lighting to help you draw attention to specific aspects of the marble or granite that you love. For example, to keep the veining patterns of marble countertops as the focal point, you'll want to position light fixtures so that they illuminate the entire surface of the stone. Be purposeful with positioning to make sure that items don't block the light in such a way that it results in too many shadows.
Don't forget about your home's future resale value when choosing a material
If you intend to sell your home in the near future, you shouldn't rely solely on your own opinions of marble and granite — though you shouldn't ignore them completely either. "Both materials are appealing to buyers, but marble can signal luxury, while granite conveys function and beauty," says Cathleen Gruver.
Despite the luxurious look that marble can impart on a kitchen, Danny Niemela highlights granite as the better option for ensuring a higher future resale value. "Most buyers will not know the difference between mid-tier marble and high-end granite, but they will see stains, chips, and wear. Granite holds up and looks new longer, so if you are flipping, durability sells." Alice Moszczynski points out one additional thing to consider as it relates to the way your kitchen will look a few years down the road when you're ready to sell. "Some folks also love how marble patinas over time, it can take on a charming lived-in look. But for those who prefer a 'like new' finish for years, granite's resilience is a better match."
Since you obviously don't know who your future buyers will be, you can't possibly know which look they'll prefer. However, you might turn more buyers away with the more lived-in look of marble than with the lasting, like-new look of granite. It might be the safer choice for this reason as well.