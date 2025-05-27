Granite Vs Marble Countertops: Which Is Best For Your Kitchen?

There are several things to avoid when renovating your kitchen, from overlooking necessary storage space to forgetting about lighting to failing to add sufficient outlets and circuits to accommodate both small and large appliances. However, there is one more mistake that you shouldn't overlook: choosing a countertop material that you'll end up regretting. With so many countertop options out there, this is unfortunately a very common mistake. If you're like many, you might have your options narrowed down to granite or marble countertops.

Choosing between these two materials may seem complex. However, when you step back and think about the characteristics and properties of each material and weigh them against your design, cooking, and lifestyle goals, you'll likely find that one option emerges as the clear winner. To help you evaluate these differences, we reached out to four kitchen and design professionals for their expert input. Cathleen Gruver is the lead interior designer with Gruver Cooley; Danny Niemela is a professional contractor and home remodeler and the co-owner, vice president, and CFO at ArDan Construction; Diana Melichar is the owner at Melichar Architects; and Alice Moszczynski is an interior designer at Planner 5D. Ahead, you can learn more about what they shared when speaking exclusively with Tasting Table to help you make this all-important decision a bit easier.