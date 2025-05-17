Peel-And-Stick Countertops: Do They Actually Last?

If you're looking to liven up a space without dropping a major investment on renovation costs, peel-and-stick paper may be just what you're looking for. The budget-friendly fix can brighten a room before a major upgrade takes place, or if you are sick of staring at outdated kitchen designs, a range of colors can help you experiment with aesthetic options. Of course, these sticky surfaces are only a temporary solution and are best suited for areas that aren't frequently used, as these adhered surfaces are not intended to go the long haul.

Depending on how the stickers are placed down (and what kind of wear and tear the surface is exposed to), you will find that these peel-and-stick surfaces can last up to five years. The adhesive used to place the stickers isn't made to be durable. This is so that the material can be easily removed without much hassle (again, it's meant to be temporary).

For the peel-and-stick paper to adhere properly, countertops need to be smooth and even. Intended surfaces should also be well-cleaned before the pieces are affixed. Regularly cleaning the finished countertops will maintain the surface's attractive appearance and can help increase the likelihood that the stickers will last for several years.