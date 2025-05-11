The Outdated Countertop Material That Gives Your Kitchen A Sad And Ancient Look
A beautiful kitchen is a solace — somewhere that feels fresh and inspiring when tackling new recipes. Renovating this space is an exciting prospect; what aesthetics are achievable on your budget? For the most part, this is a subjective process. Yet, as you're pouring over possible white kitchen designs for a timeless space, cheap countertops can undo all the strong design work you've done. Simply put, avoid formica or laminate countertops. These materials were born out of sheer necessity in the post-World War II housing boom and create an instantly dated look. Sad and ancient is probably not the kitchen aesthetic you're envisioning, but it's the one these materials achieve.
Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price tag; the lifespan for these countertops is dismal. Laminate countertops scratch, delaminate upon exposure to moisture, and are even vulnerable to heat damage (far from ideal in a kitchen). It is not just a question of mere quality, either; these materials actually lower property value. It might shave money off kitchen renovations, but the sacrifice simultaneously takes value off your house. Unless a dated kitchen with minimal resale value is on your wish list, give formica and laminate a miss.
What countertop materials should you use?
Laminate and formica countertops are amongst the most common kitchen design mistakes people make. But what should home renovators use instead? A similar option is corian. This material is a solid mix of minerals instead of laminate's flimsy layering of resin and paper. While slightly pricier, it's worth an extra investment of $20 per square foot.
Desperate for natural appeal? Stretching funds to $50 per square foot might secure a butcher block countertop. This homey style incorporates cuts of wood neatly laminated together to form a farmhouse-like aesthetic. Alternatively, invest in luxury with a granite or marble worktop. For savvy deal-hunters, it's possible to find these materials for $70 per square foot (be warned, prices rapidly scale closer to $200). The good news is that granite and marble can last an entire century —your great-grandchildren could be reaping the rewards of this investment.
It's always wise to consider maintenance requirements, even without aiming for 100-year anniversaries. In general, avoid abrasive cleaning products, like the one cleaning product you need to avoid if you have a glossy countertop. It's not just skipping Mr Clean Magic Eraser, though (which contains finish-removing melamine) — be mindful of applying protective oils and avoiding poor usage. Keep a trivet or two handy; nobody wants blackened burns on their kitchen counter.