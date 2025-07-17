10 Kitchen Backsplash Trends That Are Out In 2025

Deep, saturated hues, such as burgundy or emerald, can serve as a bold focal point in the kitchen — but they are not for the faint of heart. If you have never quite been able to muster up the courage to douse your backsplash in jewel tones, you can take heart in the fact that intense pops of color are no longer topping the trend charts.

Instead, interior designer Monica Gounaropoulos has observed a rising interest in muted colorways. She has found that these colors are often chosen to intentionally coordinate with the countertop to create an element of continuity in the space. This can be implemented in many different ways, including matching the color of your countertops to porcelain tiles on the backsplash in the same hue. Or you can choose to extend the same material, such as natural stone, from the backsplash to the countertops to create a cohesive design.

"You can still have some fun with your kitchen design though, by contrasting your cupboards with an earthy [color] perhaps, so they stand out against your [backsplash]," she suggests. Picture handleless brown cabinetry set against a pristine white backsplash to create an interesting visual juxtaposition.