10 Kitchen Backsplash Trends That Are Out In 2025
There are a few elements that can slyly make your kitchen look dated, and the backsplash is among the prime suspects. Designed to serve as a handy resting spot for untimely food splatters and spills, kitchen backsplashes now also serve as an effective way to make a kitchen's design look cohesive.
If you haven't upgraded your backsplash in a few years, it might be worthwhile to give it a modern refresh. Bold, trendy colors, such as Tuscan yellow, can often feel dated, while a rising interest in minimalism also means that busy patterns are being axed from the backsplash trend report for 2025. So, what is out and what is trending now instead? For definitive answers, we picked the brains of Monica Gounaropoulos, founder of Spiti Interior Design. From the design trends that are sneakily aging your kitchen to the modern upgrades to opt for instead, she took us on a whirlwind tour of all that you need to know when designing a kitchen backsplash in 2025.
Bold colors
Deep, saturated hues, such as burgundy or emerald, can serve as a bold focal point in the kitchen — but they are not for the faint of heart. If you have never quite been able to muster up the courage to douse your backsplash in jewel tones, you can take heart in the fact that intense pops of color are no longer topping the trend charts.
Instead, interior designer Monica Gounaropoulos has observed a rising interest in muted colorways. She has found that these colors are often chosen to intentionally coordinate with the countertop to create an element of continuity in the space. This can be implemented in many different ways, including matching the color of your countertops to porcelain tiles on the backsplash in the same hue. Or you can choose to extend the same material, such as natural stone, from the backsplash to the countertops to create a cohesive design.
"You can still have some fun with your kitchen design though, by contrasting your cupboards with an earthy [color] perhaps, so they stand out against your [backsplash]," she suggests. Picture handleless brown cabinetry set against a pristine white backsplash to create an interesting visual juxtaposition.
Patterns
If you are designing the retro kitchen of your dreams, graphic prints and made-you-look-twice motifs will likely have your heart. But for everybody else, patterns can prove to be a tricky tightrope to master because you can't commit halfway to a design. Failed attempts to tie together a patterned backsplash neatly with busy countertops or cabinets can spell visual disaster. It comes as little surprise, then, that high-contrast patterns are finding their way out of contemporary kitchens.
Monica Gounaropoulos concedes that patterns can lend character to the kitchen, but notes that they can create visual overwhelm and become dated before you realize it. It could even drive down the resale value of your house. Even if you like mood-enhancing patterns, you should look for ones with greater longevity.
Gounaropoulos agrees and says, "If you're longing for some pattern, look at the natural patterns created in nature, like stone or marble." The subtle veining in marble or natural speckles in stone can bring an additional dimension to your design, while still scoring high on timeless appeal. Monochrome designs can be used with a healthy dose of restraint in specific areas of the room, perhaps to highlight a statement range hood.
Subway tile
No spoiler alert needed here: Subway tiles were originally designed for the New York subway in 1904. Since then, these horizontally stacked tiles have had their time in the sun — and then some. There is a certain ennui intertwined with it and today, it is topping the list of outdated kitchen design trends to avoid.
But perhaps it is this very resilience of subway tiles that is now serving as one of its largest drawbacks. Monica Gounaropoulos explains, "The subway tile has been a standard for backsplashes for so many years, but now it can seem a bit too standard, dated, and boring even." Popping up everywhere from public areas to washrooms, the overabundance of this design has made it now seem commonplace.
If you're drawn to the linear structure of this design, there are several alternatives to white subway tile to consider. Miniature rectangles can make a small space look larger than it is, while a vertical herringbone arrangement makes for a timeless choice. You can also choose to get creative with your choice of material, such as handmade Zellige tiles. Gounaropoulos has found that the uneven surface of these tiles infuses an element of authenticity that can uplift a simple design.
All-white designs
Once favored for creating an atmosphere of cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen, the needle on all-white backsplash designs has since moved to a vibe that feels clinical and sterile. "It had its heyday for sure, but now this look has dated written all over it," Monica Gounaropoulos says.
There has been a recent surge of interest in adding personality to kitchens, from creative lighting options to unconventional materials and colors. If you are feeling bold, you may even consider mixing modern and vintage elements in your kitchen. Compared to this newfound demand to turn the kitchen into a culinary sanctuary that oozes character, an all-white backsplash can disappoint with its lack of personality.
Instead, Gounaropoulos is now finding that popular consensus is leaning towards earthy tones that feel aligned with nature — a sentiment that is further highlighted through natural materials and finishes. Think terracotta, travertine slabs, and textured slate. If you find yourself clinging to white designs, fluted tiles can serve as a handy way to infuse texture into your backsplash. Or if you are ready to dip a toe or two into colored waters, a tactile limewash finish can infuse warmth and create a look that is truly unique to your kitchen.
Linear glass tiles
On paper, linear glass tiles can seem like a sound choice for a splatter-ridden backsplash. Made from narrow, rectangular pieces of glass, these durable, non-porous tiles take a hard line on stains and spills. However, there is a certain sense of monotony creeping into this design, and it isn't hard to deduce why.
"Linear glass tiles were popular in the early 2000s, but since then, they've wavered in popularity and now look very outdated," Monica Gounaropoulos notes. This fall from favor can be credited to the silhouette of these tiles. Their slim and linear design can create a cluttered feel that doesn't feel very welcoming to the eye. The occasional pop of iridescence within this tile design also doesn't feel aligned with the current rise of minimalist kitchens that favor clean lines and simplicity.
So, what should you be opting for instead? You can satisfy your quest for linearity by opting for modern interpretations of this style, such as Kit Kat tiles. Chocolate lovers will have no trouble recognizing the signature vertical stacks inspired by the iconic candy. From pearlescent neutrals to moodier hues, such as forest green, there are endless ways to get creative here.
Dark brown backsplash
Even though earthy hues are seeing a spike in interest, you will want to observe caution when visiting the extreme end of the brown spectrum. Monica Gounaropoulos finds that dark brown backsplashes tend to infuse a dated feel to the kitchen. Reddish-brown hues are not faring any better. These tiles may have been used to make kitchens feel earthy, but they can also make them look too dark or artificial.
However, all hope is not lost. Certain shades of brown that adhere to the neutral color palette are still fair game. Gounaropoulos finds that these shades blend nicely with the earthy appeal that homeowners are seeking in their kitchens in 2025. "Matched with natural stone shades and finishes, it can warm up the space and give a new lease [on] life to the dark, dated brown," she advises.
When opting for a brown backsplash, it also helps to bear in mind your choice of color for the cabinetry. You can opt for neutral hues to balance out the warm, rustic tones of the backsplash or lean into the them and pair muted terracotta tiles with wooden cabinets.
Non-cohesive finish
Your cabinets and dining sets may require a pristine finish, but the backsplash has always been the area where you could expect some leeway. Over the years, Monica Gounaropoulos has found that backsplash designs have been disconnected from with the rest of the kitchen design. This often occurs through an overabundance of electrical sockets interrupting the visual harmony of the space or radically different finishes behind the hobs just to infuse some variation into the design. "However, this year, we're moving towards a more cohesive, free-flowing backsplash that's subtle yet elegant," she says.
According to her, the first step towards designing a cohesive backsplash starts with your choice of material. To ensure that the aesthetic remains uninterrupted, she recommends opting for larger panels with minimal grouting to keep the visual symmetry intact. Once you have the canvas in place, she advises lending a vigilant eye to the finishing details. Visible plug sockets? That's so 2000s. Instead, you'll find a host of countertop solutions to aid you in your quest. For starters, you can create a charging drawer to keep the tangled mess of wires away from the public eye. Pop-up panels are another worthy option to consider. But tucking yours away under the breakfast bar makes for an old-school yet immensely effective approach. Once you have banished visible power sockets, it helps to glance through other common kitchen eyesores and how they can be hidden away.
Tuscan yellow backsplash
There are endless ways to invite warmth and lived-in charm to the kitchen — especially once you have brushed up on the affordable ways to design a Tuscan kitchen. While the penchant for rustic hues in this design style is easy to love, not all colors will fare well in your kitchen. "Unless you're lucky enough to be living in a [Mediterranean] country, the Tuscan yellow backsplash won't have the same appeal unfortunately," Monica Gounaropoulos says.
While the color can bring warmth to the kitchen, it is difficult to wield correctly. "Yellow is a bit of a difficult [color] to look right in a kitchen, especially under artificial lighting where it can look too garish," she says. This bold hue might look good on a paint sample in the hardware store, but once you come back home, you'll find yourself inundated with design dilemmas — from choosing cabinet colors that can work well with this bold shade to attempting to fit this quaint hue with contemporary finishes. In 2025, this color still lives on but now, in the form of muted hues, such as buttercup yellow that can be easily teamed with gray cabinets.
Small tiles
Among the worst backsplash crimes you can commit in 2025 is opting for small tiles and mosaic patterns that create a sense of "busyness" in a kitchen that is supposed to look relaxing and welcoming. "It clutters the eye and can feel overwhelming at times. It's hard to keep a kitchen feeling calm and uncluttered with such a backdrop," Monica Gounaropoulos says.
The trend report for 2025 is relying on larger tiles with subtle grouting that can blend seamlessly into your kitchen design without creating a fuss for a cohesive finish. Plus, less grout means less of a possibility of discoloration. So, what do your options look like? You'll want to start your hunt for the perfect kitchen backsplash with vertically stacked Kit Kat tiles doused in a soothing sage green hue. Elongated versions of your existing designs, such as herringbone or picket tiles, also make for an on-trend choice. If your budget allows, you will also want to consider the timeless appeal of large slabs of marble on the backsplash with shaker-style cabinets and metallic accents.
Reflective finishes
Overly shiny tiles and reflective glass backsplashes? Sorry, the road ends here. Yes, these easy-to-clean tiles make for a low-maintenance option, and nobody can deny the way these reflective finishes can lend the illusion of space to a cramped kitchen. But the year is 2025, and interior design experts like Monica Gounaropoulos are unable to shake off the dated feel that they bring to the kitchen.
Instead, you'll find muted, natural finishes coming to the fore in contemporary kitchens. Matte trumps glossy when seeking to add an element of luxury. Gounaropoulos prefers this sleek and understated finish for its timeless appeal. After all, you don't want to spend the rest of your life cleaning every last fingerprint and smudge from reflective tiles, do you? You'll also find that matte tiles do a better job of camouflaging common kitchen stains, such as dried water droplets.
To ensure that you are still infusing some warmth and character into your kitchen, it helps to team matte finishes with mixed metals for charm or polished light fixtures to introduce some visual juxtaposition. Textured elements are also being welcomed with open arms in 2025 — think fluted ceramic tiles and natural stone that adds charm with its irregularities and imperfections.