16 Common Kitchen Eyesores And How To Hide Them

You may be able to get away with an odd cable streaking across your countertop. But a chaotic pit of cluttered cords won't just take its toll on your kitchen's aesthetic. After all, there are few things that can ring the death knell on a zen morning as mercilessly as having to untangle your way through an apocalyptic jumble of cords just to get your coffee maker up and running.

The good news, however, is that there is help at hand. A new generation of cord organizers are rising to the challenge, like Lancord's upgraded cord organizer, an adhesive option that can be glued to the back of everyday kitchen appliances, such as blenders, air fryers, and coffee makers. Once attached, the butterfly-style design allows you to coil the cord securely for hassle-free winding and unwinding. If you are looking to reduce visible clutter, TidyHelper offers stick-on cable clips, which can also be used for running longer cords discreetly along the back of the counter.

Or perhaps you'd like to tie in your power outlets with your kitchen decor? NICKSUN has a vintage floral outlet cover that will cover up unsightly power outlets while scoring a major win for your kitchen aesthetic.