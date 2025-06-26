14 Black Kitchen Designs For An Edgy Yet Timeless Space

Black is a color that never really goes out of fashion — it's sophisticated, elegant, versatile, and when paired with the right elements, can create a space that exudes luxury. Great for a living room, very chic for a high-end bedroom — but does black work for a kitchen?

The answer is a resounding yes — but you need to know how to work with the color. Too much of it and your kitchen (or any other space in your home, for that matter) can make the room look far smaller than it actually is. It can also create a very dark and uninviting atmosphere in the kitchen, which is the last thing you want in a room that probably has the highest foot traffic in the whole home.

Black is one of the "in" colors for 2025, bringing a sumptuous, brooding moodiness to home — and kitchen — color palettes. It's being paired with everything from warm wood and natural materials to glowing metallics that carve out pockets of luster and light against the bold and dramatic black backdrop. Matte black in particular is being used frequently in kitchens this year, especially more contemporary spaces that are welcoming different textures for depth and interest, with the incorporation of black appliances to blend into the overall theme. Let's delve into 14 of the coolest black kitchen design ideas, that will give your kitchen an edge, but remain timeless.