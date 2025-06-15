13 Kitchen Backsplash Materials, Explained
Kitchens are the hub of all the activity and gathering in many homes. Whether you love cooking or prefer popping a frozen pizza in the oven, it's natural to spend a fair bit of time in this central room. For that reason, when planning a kitchen renovation or building it from scratch, it's important to get the details right. From choosing affordable styles and materials for your cabinets and kitchen countertops to narrowing down your choice of appliances, there's a lot to consider. One detail that is noteworthy on a practical and aesthetic level? Your backsplash.
The walls over your countertops, behind your stove, and over your sink can see a fair bit of wear if you're cooking regularly. From juicy tomatoes splattering on the wall to oil spitting in a pan on the burner and bubbly water splashing around your sink, the backsplash helps protect your walls so that they last longer. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen without gutting it entirely, swapping out your backsplash can make a huge difference.
That said, there are plenty of ways to cover the walls, and numerous materials that do the job, whether you're using tiles or larger sheets. We've put together a list of the backsplash materials with some guidance to help you understand which is best for your kitchen. Here's what you should know.
Glass
Some materials can help brighten your kitchen space, and with its reflective nature, glass often accomplishes this feat. For starters, you can opt for large continuous glass sheets, blanketing your walls in a sleek finish. Some sheets might be more opaque and have a milkier look to them, while others might be glossier. Either way, you'll be able to clean the smooth surface in a cinch with glass cleaner. On the other hand, glass tiles are a fun (albeit expensive) choice that offers plenty of variations like the shape and size of the tiles. Choose between a selection of tiny mosaics, rectangles, squares, hexagons, and more, then decide how to arrange the pattern to personalize the design. Some glass tiles are fused to add color, offering even more options to enhance your kitchen.
Glass isn't a good option for inexperienced DIY installation, and probably best left to professionals. Although it's not common, a faulty installation could result in cracks, or visible adhesive behind the panels or tiles. However, if it's properly installed, you can expect it to be waterproof and durable for years to come, though it may scratch over time.
Metal
It might not be the most traditional option, but using metal for your backsplash instantly gives your kitchen a modern and edgy feel. Plus, thanks to metal's non-porous character, there's no worry about bacteria lurking in hard-to-clean spots. For example, large stainless-steel sheets are a convenient option that's easy to install. They're sleek and quick to clean if you've opted for a smooth surface, adding extra points in terms of practicality. Most stainless steel these days is smudge-proof, too, eliminating the annoyance of pesky fingerprints all over your backsplash.
Alternatively, you can choose metal sheets with patterns brushed into the surface to add an element of design. Similarly, patterned tin ceiling tiles could just as easily be installed on your wall. However, the textured surface will definitely be a little trickier to clean, though it will add plenty of charm to your kitchen. Additionally, if the metal has not been treated, it may be prone to rust over time or if it comes into contact with acidic ingredients.
Copper or brass are other options that infuse a bit more warmth into a kitchen, bridging the gap between modern and traditional design. They also tend to develop a beautiful patina over time, adding to their longevity in your space — though a regular polish will improve the results.
Brick
For an industrial look that brings a unique touch to many interior styles, brick is the way to go. Perhaps you're working with pre-existing brick walls and want to protect them for enhanced durability. Or, maybe you're starting from scratch and like the exterior look. Either way, there are a couple of ways to go about it, and numerous patterns to lay it.
You could go for real brick walls, but that's likely the priciest option and most difficult to install, requiring a professional mason for successful results. Additionally, if you aren't starting from scratch, it may require a lot of work to fit the thicker material between your wall and countertops. To get the look for less, a brick veneer backsplash is a solid choice. It is made with real brick but cut to a suitable thickness, making it far lighter and easier to install.
In both cases, the benefit is that brick is extremely heat resistant and durable, making it a great choice for a kitchen backsplash. However, it's also quite porous, meaning you'll need to seal it to prevent it from absorbing splatters and stains. Still, it's not the easiest material to clean, so you may want to use it over your counters and choose something more low maintenance for behind the stove.
Wood
A wooden backsplash adds a natural warmth to any space and can work in both modern and traditional kitchen styles. Whether you opt for a more rustic look with unfinished edges or a sleek, stained or painted finish, wood makes any space feel cozier. Plus, the installation can be a fair bit simpler than other materials that require grout or adhesives, making it a feasible DIY option.
There are plenty of types of wood to choose from, and the specific variety will in part depend on the hues and grain you prefer. However, it's important to consider durability, too, especially for your kitchen backsplash, which is sure to get a little battered along the way. Options like cedar, which is moisture resistant, or maple and oak, which are hard and durable, offer lots of benefits. Meanwhile, pine is cheaper if you want to test the look but don't want to splurge on something premium.
Whatever wood you go for, if you want it to last, you'll need to protect it with a few coats of a water-resistant sealant, reapplying it every couple of years. Once you select the type of wood, the installation is another chance for customization. Place the boards vertically or horizontally, or opt for a fun chevron pattern. Keep in mind that wood is more flammable than most other backsplash materials. Be sure to install it with sufficient clearance from gas burners, and use a material that's fire-resistant directly behind the stovetop.
Mirror
A mirror backsplash is a surefire way to add glam to your kitchen. Plus, mirrors have a way of making smaller spaces appear larger, which is great if you're not working with a lot of square footage. Similarly, the reflective surface catches and bounces light more readily than other materials, which helps brighten up darker rooms. Mirror backsplashes can be made with one continuous piece that is cut to fit your wall. Due to the customization and professional install, this option is generally fairly pricey. Not to mention, it's important to make sure you use a mirror that can withstand heat if it's anywhere near your stove.
On the other hand, mirrored tiles are an alternative that may be simpler to install if you have tiling experience. You can choose between different shapes and sizes, as well as variations, such as a sleek and shiny mirror, or something vintage with a bit of patina and charm. Keep in mind that the former only looks good when it's properly maintained and regularly cleaned, ideally daily, to eliminate smudges, splatters, and other signs of use. Scratches can ruin the perfect mirror look, too, so proper maintenance is key.
Concrete
Concrete certainly adds an industrial aesthetic to a space, offering a neutral base that pairs with several different styles and colors. Using it for your backsplash is one more way to give your kitchen an edgy touch, without having to fuss too much about coordinating your palette. If you're working with an existing concrete wall, then you'll have a smooth flat surface as your backsplash. Otherwise, you'll probably opt for concrete tiles, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, allowing you to customize the design.
Since concrete is quite porous, it's important to seal the surface to avoid damage over time. Once that's done, the material is hard, durable, and resistant to heat, making it a solid option for a heavy-use space like a kitchen. Concrete usually requires professional installation, whether you're going for tiles or a slab look. Although seemingly identical, cement tiles are a little different and typically used to make more refined products with special designs or patterns.
Painted drywall
Painted drywall is more of a budget-friendly choice to skip the backsplash rather than making a point to install one. Chances are your walls consist of painted drywall, so this will be what remains visible between your countertop and upper cabinets if you don't install something else. The result is a smooth wall that's easy to wipe down and can pair with any kitchen design style. Choose your color or paint a pattern, and you're done.
While it's definitely the easiest option since you aren't doing any additional work, it's not ideal for kitchens that get a lot of use. Painted drywall can start to chip, especially around areas with a lot of moisture or heat. And if there's any more substantial wear and tear, it will directly affect your walls, rather than the protective layer of material serving as a backsplash. For areas around the sink, a simpler alternative could be to have your countertop extend a few inches up the wall to protect it. Meanwhile, a stove guard would offer the same benefit behind your stovetop.
Peel-and-stick wallpaper
A favorite among DIY-ers and renters, peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great way to give your backsplash a makeover without having to hire professional installers or purchase too many tools. Within the peel-and-stick world, the wallpaper comes in a variety of materials, such as glass, metal, vinyl, and stone, albeit with a far simpler installation method than traditional tiles. It's also quite affordable compared to other options, giving you a chance to test out a style before committing to a pricier material.
If you're considering peel-and-stick wallpaper for your kitchen backsplash, it's worth noting that it isn't as resistant to heat and water, meaning you'll have to refresh it sooner than other materials. Still, if low cost and easy installation are high on your list of priorities, it's a good choice. However, if you are looking for a higher-end aesthetic that will last long term, you're probably best sticking with the actual material and installation method.
For best results, the wall needs to be smooth and even, or else there will be imperfections when installing the wallpaper. It's also worth noting that, although the name might make it sound like it's straightforward to remove, not all adhesives are easy to unstick. If you're renting or looking for a temporary backsplash, make sure to choose an option that can be peeled off without ruining the wall.
Natural stone
For a sophisticated design, natural stone is definitely a great choice. It offers a smooth surface, unique patterns, and neutral tones that add depth to your kitchen. Marble, soapstone, slate, granite, and other options are all suitable for your backsplash, with the right one mostly dependent on the style you are looking for. To achieve a seamless design, continue the countertop up the walls to complete your backsplash. This luxurious option is a great choice if you want to keep the materials and patterns to a minimum, instead emphasizing the stone.
Natural stone is quite durable, though some require slightly less maintenance than others. If the stone has cracks in the design, for example, it will need to be properly cleaned to ensure it stays in good condition. Similarly, some stones need to be sealed on a regular basis to maintain them and protect the surface's porosity. This is certainly a pricey option, but a timeless one that will retain its appeal long term.
Composite stone
If you like the look of natural stone but don't have the budget or patience to regularly maintain it, composite stone is a great alternative. Quartz, terrazzo, polymer concrete, and more are all options of stone engineered to enhance its durability. They come in a wide range of styles and are made to look like the real deal, but typically cost less and offer some qualities that make them more desirable.
For starters, composite stone is not porous, which eliminates issues like staining and bacteria buildup. Even better, you don't need to seal the surface to keep it that way. It's worth noting that composite stone isn't quite as resistant to heat as natural stone. Similarly, avoid cleaning it with harsh chemicals, or else the surface could be negatively affected. Nevertheless, for a versatile stone-like look with some additional benefits and a lower price tag, this is a good compromise.
Laminate
Laminate is a common material in kitchens, especially with a more modest budget. Thanks to its versatility, it can mimic the look of plenty of other materials, at a fraction of the price. Whether you want a solid color or a terrazzo pattern, laminate can make it work. Typically, it consists of a large, continuous sheet that covers your entire backsplash, eliminating cracks, joint lines, or the need for grout. However, this format means it's less of a DIY job and best left to professionals, unless you only need to cover a small space.
One of the benefits of laminate is that it's quite resistant to heat, meaning you can install it behind your stovetop. It's super easy to wipe down, too, making it convenient in a high-traffic kitchen. That said, laminate can deteriorate over time due to moisture and wear and tear, and it scratches up more quickly than sturdier materials. A small crack on one end can eventually spread across the surface since there are no joints to stop it.
Ceramic
Ceramic is a traditional material used for backsplash tiles, as it boasts a great durability and looks great in many different interior styles. It's resistant to water, which is a huge benefit in a kitchen, especially for the part of the backsplash that extends over the sink. When choosing between a selection, your best bet is to opt for glazed ceramic tiles, which offer a bit more protection against chips or cracks. Alternatively, you could seal the tiles while you seal the grout, though this adds another step to the installation process.
Thanks to the smooth surface, it's pretty straightforward to wipe down a ceramic tile backsplash when cleaning, especially if it's glazed or sealed, like a more vintage-looking Deft tile. In terms of design versatility, the tiles come in plenty of different shapes, styles, and colors, and they are typically more affordable than porcelain, which has many overlapping qualities. For a classic choice that doesn't break the bank, ceramic tiles are worth it.
Porcelain
Porcelain is actually a type of ceramic made with a finer clay that is fired at a higher temperature, giving it more strength, density, and a lower permeability to water. This special process makes it more durable than ordinary ceramic, and it tends to have a slightly higher price tag, too. Porcelain can come as a large panel that needs to be cut to your space, offering a smooth continuous slab surface. Alternatively, it's also used to produce tiles, ranging from matte to glossy or textured, as well as a wide variety of shapes, styles, and colors. This makes it a versatile choice for your kitchen backsplash, and easy to pair with countertops and cabinets.
Whichever format you choose, porcelain is easy to clean, durable, resistant to water and stains, and an all-around great choice for a backsplash. However, the installation can be a bit tricky and likely requires a professional hand, as it could be more prone to cracking if it is incorrectly done.