13 Kitchen Backsplash Materials, Explained

Kitchens are the hub of all the activity and gathering in many homes. Whether you love cooking or prefer popping a frozen pizza in the oven, it's natural to spend a fair bit of time in this central room. For that reason, when planning a kitchen renovation or building it from scratch, it's important to get the details right. From choosing affordable styles and materials for your cabinets and kitchen countertops to narrowing down your choice of appliances, there's a lot to consider. One detail that is noteworthy on a practical and aesthetic level? Your backsplash.

The walls over your countertops, behind your stove, and over your sink can see a fair bit of wear if you're cooking regularly. From juicy tomatoes splattering on the wall to oil spitting in a pan on the burner and bubbly water splashing around your sink, the backsplash helps protect your walls so that they last longer. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen without gutting it entirely, swapping out your backsplash can make a huge difference.

That said, there are plenty of ways to cover the walls, and numerous materials that do the job, whether you're using tiles or larger sheets. We've put together a list of the backsplash materials with some guidance to help you understand which is best for your kitchen. Here's what you should know.