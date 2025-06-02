Does Peel-And-Stick Backsplash Destroy Drywall?

Your kitchen backsplash gives the whole space a touch of personality. It's highly customizable, but let's be real: who has the money to afford an entirely new backsplash? Though you definitely want to consider the backsplash when looking at what to fix in your kitchen before selling your home, and you may plan on changing it just for your own sense of aesthetic, it's tragically not always so easy. Fortunately, there's such a thing as peel-and-stick backsplash. It's a lot like temporary wallpaper, but for your backsplash. But does it destroy drywall? Not if you do it right.

Now, the important thing here is that you need to apply and remove the peel-and-stick properly in order to avoid damaging your walls with it. First, make sure that your wall is clean and ready to work with by using a degreaser or other cleaning products. Wait until the wall is totally dry before applying the peel-and-stick backsplash. Whatever product you choose, it'll come with directions, and you want to follow those directions to the letter. It helps to get a high-quality peel-and-stick product too, since lower-quality ones are more likely to peel away the drywall face paper. When done right, peel-and-stick solutions are a great way of handling common kitchen eyesores from your backsplash to your countertops and even your cabinets, as long as you apply them correctly.