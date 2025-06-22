Curved Vs Sharp Edges: How To Choose The Best Style For Your Kitchen Island

If you've ever redesigned your kitchen, you know that every decision matters. From the backsplash to the depth of the sink, these seemingly small choices can have a significant impact on how you use and enjoy your space. One decision that frequently comes up for those aiming to create a stylish and functional kitchen island is whether to install one with curved or sharp edges. This well-used and cherished part of the kitchen serves as a prep station, casual dining area, gathering point, and even a homework hub, so the style choices you make for it matter. We asked an expert, and while there's no definitive right or wrong answer — there are differences based on your lifestyle and design preferences.

"Curved edges feel softer, safer, especially with kids, and [are] visually inviting. They're trending for a good reason, but they can reduce usable prep space," says interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of award-winning Arsight Studio in New York. "Sharp edges are more streamlined and modern, but can feel stark in the wrong setting."

It's important to thoughtfully consider your aesthetic preferences and practical issues when making a decision. "Choose options based on function and the overall mood of the kitchen," says Kropovinsky. So, if you are going for a sleek, minimalist kitchen, sharp edges will feel right at home, but if safety is paramount, you can't go wrong with rounded edging.