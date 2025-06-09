12 Cocktail Glasses Every Home Bar Should Have

When it comes to outfitting your home bar, most people think of spirits first and foremost. While that's not necessarily the wrong instinct, let me ask you this: how do you plan on drinking that? My best guess is that it won't be from the bottle.

So, you need a glass, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. What types of cocktail glasses will you be using? And do you know what shape of cocktail glass you'll need? Should you buy new, or would you prefer to source vintage barware? Once again, we're still hovering above sea level here, because I haven't even asked about these essential bartending tools.

If you're not scared away yet, I'm willing to bet that no one ever has regretted the time and money it takes to outfit their home bar, and my next guess is you won't either. While some things will take more effort to learn than others (like mixing the stuff), shaking up spirits is always a fun way to get schooled.

Lucky for you, I'm offering my expertise as a bartender, so rather than worry about the type of glassware you'll need, you can focus solely on what's going to go inside. Follow my advice and your bar shelf will have any mixologist worth their weight in bitters taking a closer look.