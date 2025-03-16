Coupe Vs Martini Glass: Which One Should You Use For Foamy Cocktails?

No respectable grillmaster would serve a top sirloin on a paper plate. In the mixology realm, the matter of selecting the right glassware is even more about functionality than aesthetics. When you're serving a foamy cocktail, a coupe glass gets the job done better than a martini glass. Technically speaking, the coupe glass is a type of martini glass. For the purposes of this discussion, we're specifically referring here to coupe glasses versus traditional, V-shaped martini glass.

Coupe glasses are the frequent choice for serving plenty of non-foamy "up" cocktails, as well, from Aviations to Sidecars and more. That stem maintains chill for drinks served without ice (i.e. most foamy cocktails), so your hand won't warm it up too quickly. But, temperature preservation isn't the primary factor that makes coupe glasses the best fit for foamy sippers.

That frothy, foamy cap is a major experiential aspect of cocktails like the espresso martini or amaretto sour. With its wide rim and roomy capacity, the coupe glass works perfectly for housing a thick, sturdy layer of froth. Coupled with more vertical sides and a slightly shorter stem compared to the V-shaped martini (thereby a lower center of gravity), coupe glasses are also less prone to spilling and excessive jostling. This is a wildly important feature for maintaining the structure of that frothy cap; too much agitation from sloshing can break the foam to mush. By contrast, the broad, shallow coupe provides an ideal frame for abundant foam that lasts.