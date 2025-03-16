Coupe Vs Martini Glass: Which One Should You Use For Foamy Cocktails?
No respectable grillmaster would serve a top sirloin on a paper plate. In the mixology realm, the matter of selecting the right glassware is even more about functionality than aesthetics. When you're serving a foamy cocktail, a coupe glass gets the job done better than a martini glass. Technically speaking, the coupe glass is a type of martini glass. For the purposes of this discussion, we're specifically referring here to coupe glasses versus traditional, V-shaped martini glass.
Coupe glasses are the frequent choice for serving plenty of non-foamy "up" cocktails, as well, from Aviations to Sidecars and more. That stem maintains chill for drinks served without ice (i.e. most foamy cocktails), so your hand won't warm it up too quickly. But, temperature preservation isn't the primary factor that makes coupe glasses the best fit for foamy sippers.
That frothy, foamy cap is a major experiential aspect of cocktails like the espresso martini or amaretto sour. With its wide rim and roomy capacity, the coupe glass works perfectly for housing a thick, sturdy layer of froth. Coupled with more vertical sides and a slightly shorter stem compared to the V-shaped martini (thereby a lower center of gravity), coupe glasses are also less prone to spilling and excessive jostling. This is a wildly important feature for maintaining the structure of that frothy cap; too much agitation from sloshing can break the foam to mush. By contrast, the broad, shallow coupe provides an ideal frame for abundant foam that lasts.
Coupe glasses work best for showcasing and structurally preserving foamy cocktails
The only instance in which its wide mouth can be a drawback for coupe glasses is when it comes to cocktails with carbonated ingredients. Those bubbles can escape quickly into the air and turn the drink flat. But, carbonated ingredients never belong in your cocktail shaker, and as such, would never apply to a drink with a foamy head anyhow. Ironically, coupe glasses are customarily used over flutes for champagne towers, even though they perform less-well with sparkling wine, but we digress ...
One of the most integral components of a memorable cocktail is its nose. With its wide-open brim, the V-shaped martini glass totes maximum aeration, which can open up the aromatic profile of multidimensional drinks like lychee martinis and Cosmopolitans. While the coupe glass' slight curve at the top subtly reduces the aeration effect, it's leagues better at keeping foamy caps intact. In a solidly reliable middleman performance, the coupe showcases the visual effect of a plush foam layer without compromising the potential for aromatic expression.
If you don't have a coupe glass stocked in your home bar, a Nick & Nora glass is preferable for foamy cocktails over a V-shaped martini glass. Nick & Noras are a tad narrower than coupes, yielding less nose, but they have a roomy bell shape that still does a better job of retaining foamy caps than V-shaped martini glasses.