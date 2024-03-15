The Glassware Mistake That Might Be Ruining Your Cocktail Experience

Picking the right shape and size of glass for your cocktail can make a big difference. Before you start mixing, keep fluid ounce capacity in mind, and make sure that your choice of glassware fits the volume of the cocktail well. You don't want the drink to be spilling over the sides the moment you pick it up, and you also don't want the glass to look like it's half empty. For example, a two-finger pour of whiskey on the rocks will occupy less physical space than, say, a frozen watermelon mezcal margarita. That said, with all the different cocktail glassware shapes available, it can be a little confusing to know where to begin. Let's break it down.

In the bartending industry, particularly in more laid-back establishments like local dive bars and watering holes, glassware is often used as a speedy measuring tool for assembling drinks. During a rush, bartenders know that a two-parter highball like a G&T can be easily made in a highball glass — just fill it with a generous scoop of ice, pour the gin over the ice until the glass appears roughly halfway full, then top it off with tonic. Although, don't get it twisted. Highball glasses work just as well for tried-and-true workhorses like whiskey sodas and rum and Cokes as for elevated cocktails like anéjo-lime-ginger beer highballs.