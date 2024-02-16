The Reason Coupe Glasses Are Used For Champagne Towers

Champagne towers have long been a symbol of luxury and celebration, gracing the tables of glamorous events and upscale parties. These towering structures, often adorned with cascading streams of effervescent bubbly, evoke sophistication and extravagance and rely heavily on the firm stability of coupe glasses. Somewhat intertwined, champagne and coupe glasses have a storied past. The origins of the coupe glass date back to 17th-century Europe, where it gained popularity among the aristocracy. Characterized by its shallow, bowl-like shape and stem, the coupe was fashioned from delicate crystal or glass. However, it wasn't just aesthetics that drove the choice of the coupe; there were also practical considerations. The wider surface area of the coupe allowed the bubbles to dissipate more quickly, enhancing the aroma and flavor of the wine.

Fast forward to the 20th century, when the coupe glass continued to hold sway as a symbol of refinement and luxury. However, as champagne production evolved, so did the preferences for serving it. Champagne had become more effervescent, with higher carbonation levels than earlier iterations. This shift in champagne's characteristics led to concerns that the wide surface area of the coupe glass caused the bubbles to dissipate too quickly, compromising the wine's effervescence and sparkle. As a result, the flute — a taller, narrower glass — emerged as the preferred vessel (although maybe not the best), as it helped preserve the effervescence by minimizing surface area.