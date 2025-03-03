Why Beer Steins Are So Popular As Collectors Items
Beer steins — lidded mugs with handles, used for drinking beer — date back to 14th-century Germany. They were originally created for beer drinkers who didn't want flies and other pests to dive into their beer, but have evolved over centuries to become more valued for form over function. And while most people still associate beer steins with Germany (and rightly so), they are actually made all over the world.
These oversized mugs are made from many materials, including stoneware, glass, metal, faience, porcelain, and even ivory. Some beer steins feature elaborate, colorful carved scenes; others commemorate the original owner's military service; still others showcase a particular place, event, or beer brand. Whimsical beer steins abound, too, decorated with everything from leprechauns to Santa Claus.
Collectible beer steins tend to slowly appreciate in value over time. Collectors who choose quality items to add to their collections and are patient enough to wait for the right opportunity to sell can look forward to a modest profit. Some beer steins have even sold for thousands of dollars.
A big part of the appeal is that beer steins are symbols of German and German-American culture. As Germans immigrated to the United States, they brought their traditions with them, including enthusiasm for collecting beer steins. A new wave of American interest in stein collecting developed after World War II because many soldiers brought beer steins home from Europe. To market their beer, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch began producing collectible beer steins in 1975. These beer steins rapidly became popular and collectors still avidly seek them out.
There are many ways to organize a beer stein collection
Some beer stein collectors focus on acquiring steins from particular historical periods. Over the centuries, beer stein designs and manufacturing techniques have changed. Thus, beer stein designs often reflect the time in which they were made. Third Reich beer steins, for example, are highly collectible. They are often white with pewter lids and are decorated with propaganda, military designs such as regimental, ship crests, squadron crests, or images of military training sites and schools.
Other collectors select steins by theme. From the 1860s to the beginning of World War I, beer stein manufacturers focused on creating elaborately decorated steins rather than simple functionality. Thus, collectors looking for, let's say, fairy-tale-themed beer steins, hunting dog beer steins, or beer steins commemorating a particular German city can easily build a collection around that theme.
There are also some aficionados look for steins that feature drinking-related designs. These can be as simple as images of people holding beer glasses or they can include imbibing-related images that many Germans would instantly recognize. For example, a beer stein decorated with cats and herring would symbolize a hangover. "Kater" in German means "hangover" and also "tomcat" while pickled herring wrapped around a filling (usually a gherkin) is the centerpiece of a northern German hangover breakfast ("Katerfrühstück"). Drinking-themed beer steins may also include sayings that focus on enjoying life and celebrating with friends. Collecting beer steins that showcase enjoyment sounds like a great reason to raise a glass.