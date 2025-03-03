Why Beer Steins Are So Popular As Collectors Items

Beer steins — lidded mugs with handles, used for drinking beer — date back to 14th-century Germany. They were originally created for beer drinkers who didn't want flies and other pests to dive into their beer, but have evolved over centuries to become more valued for form over function. And while most people still associate beer steins with Germany (and rightly so), they are actually made all over the world.

These oversized mugs are made from many materials, including stoneware, glass, metal, faience, porcelain, and even ivory. Some beer steins feature elaborate, colorful carved scenes; others commemorate the original owner's military service; still others showcase a particular place, event, or beer brand. Whimsical beer steins abound, too, decorated with everything from leprechauns to Santa Claus.

Collectible beer steins tend to slowly appreciate in value over time. Collectors who choose quality items to add to their collections and are patient enough to wait for the right opportunity to sell can look forward to a modest profit. Some beer steins have even sold for thousands of dollars.

A big part of the appeal is that beer steins are symbols of German and German-American culture. As Germans immigrated to the United States, they brought their traditions with them, including enthusiasm for collecting beer steins. A new wave of American interest in stein collecting developed after World War II because many soldiers brought beer steins home from Europe. To market their beer, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch began producing collectible beer steins in 1975. These beer steins rapidly became popular and collectors still avidly seek them out.