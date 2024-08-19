Where The Term 'Taking A Shot' Really Came From

From artisanal Jell-O shots to upgraded pickle-back shots to straightforward pours of whiskey or tequila thrown back with friends at a rowdy bar, shots are so ubiquitous that most of us don't stop to think about where the term comes from. If someone offers you a "shot," you know you're getting an ounce of straight liquor or an ounce of something more akin to a mini cocktail, like the lemon drop tipple or the Irish breakfast shot. But what does that actually mean?

Like so many terms that have been around for ages, there are a few origin stories vying to be the one true explanation. One theory is that calling this one-sip drink "a shot" stems from old English. "Shot" may have meant a "flagon" – or metal pitcher for alcohol – given to a host's guest if they drank over a certain amount, according to "An Universal Etymological English Dictionary," written by Nathan Bailey in 1721. Additionally, "ale-shot" referred to the tab people paid for drinking ale at taverns. It's very possible these terms evolved throughout the centuries to become linked to the single-serving drinks we know today. Another proposed origin also conjures up images of days of yore: Writers predating contemporary pens had "shot glasses" with lead shot in them to keep them in place; they filled them with ink for their quills. Our boozy shots today could reveal a connection to those little ink vessels.