This Easy, 3-Ingredient Lemon Drop Is The Cocktail Of The Summer

The zeitgeist is fickle and unpredictable, but the lemon drop is a consistent crowd pleaser that's ready to fuel your summer season. We honestly only have good things to say about this drink. It's simple to make, doesn't require very many ingredients, and has a flavor profile that's highly accessible without being cloyingly sweet. There's a reason the lemon drop is Martha Stewart's favorite cocktail, after all.

There are a few variations on the basic lemon drop template but, at its core, this is a 3-ingredient cocktail that consists of a vodka base, lemon juice, and simple syrup (essentially sugar water) with a lemon peel garnish. The ingredients should be poured into a cocktail shaker with ice, given a good shake, and double strained before being served up. You'll typically see the lemon drop served in a martini glass with a sugar rim. A great way to incorporate more citrus flavor (and to get the sugar to stick) is to run a lemon wedge around the edge of the glass before dipping it into a plate of sugar.

You'll sometimes see an orange liqueur such as Cointreau substituted in for the simple syrup or added in as a fourth ingredient, like we do in our lemon drop martini recipe. The original recipe contained triple sec (another orange liqueur), but the three ingredient version of vodka, lemon, and simple syrup has become quite popular.