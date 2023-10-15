The Irish Breakfast Shot Features Whiskey, Orange Juice, And A Strip Of Bacon

Simple to make and easy to serve, the Irish Breakfast Shot is guaranteed to start the day off on a zippy note. Brunch dates won't be the same once you've poured Irish whiskey and butterscotch liqueur into a glass, and if you're having guests over for a late-morning breakfast spread, offering this as a beverage option will surely amuse your friends.

To show off your home-bartending skills, shake Irish whiskey, schnapps, and a touch of maple syrup with ice and pour into shot glasses. You can chill the shot glasses in advance to offer a more refreshing drinking experience. Alternatively, if you'd like to cut down on the number of glasses to clean, convert the shots into one cocktail by mixing the whiskey and liqueur into a shaker, strain into ice-filled glasses, and top with OJ.

While you don't need to add much culinary creativity to this recipe, the type of bacon you serve with your drinks can impact the overall taste. Consider offering two or three varieties of bacon — some sweetened with maple syrup, others salted and buttered — for guests to enjoy along with their beverages. Top 'o the morning and Sláinte, indeed.