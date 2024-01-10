When To Serve Cocktails Out Of Cordial Glasses

Cordial glasses, with their petite and dainty design, bring a touch of elegance to any gathering. These diminutive vessels are not only a delight for the eyes but also serve a distinct purpose when it comes to enjoying a variety of beverages. So, when should you reach for those charming cordial glasses? Let's explore the world of cordials and mini cocktails to find out.

These glasses are small, stemmed glasses with a capacity typically ranging from one to two ounces. Their petite size makes them perfect for serving cordials, the drinks these cups were intended for, but they also work very well for tiny cocktails. While they may look delicate, cordial glasses are designed to enhance the sipping experience, allowing you to savor the flavors and aromas of these refined beverages. The small size encourages moderation and allows you to appreciate the intricate layers of flavor in each sip.

Often interchangeably referred to as liqueurs, cordials are sweet, flavorful spirits that come in an array of types and flavors. From fruity and herbal to bittersweet, cordials encompass a wide spectrum of tastes. There are even nutty cordials. But if you prefer just a few perfect sips of a craft cocktail, cordial glasses shine when it comes to serving miniature versions.