Does Wine Taste Different Out Of A Stemless Glass?

Stemless wine glasses have emerged as a popular trend over the past 10 to 20 years, and it's no mystery why. It's all about accessibility and versatility. Stemless wine glasses (aka tumblers) are less likely to tip over and spill or break thanks to their lower center of gravity. Admittedly, they're also tougher to gesture with fabulously during conversations. But they do make wine-drinking more democratic and possible in a variety of settings (pool parties, porches, beaches, park picnics, tailgates), removing some of the inherent stuffiness that some gatekeep-y sommeliers have connotatively linked to vino. You can even drink wine out of a mason jar if that's your style. The only rules are the ones you place there yourself.

Stemmed or stemless, the bowl shape of the wine glass is largely the same, which is arguably the most important characteristic of a drinking receptacle. On a scientific level, ethanol vapors carry aromatic compounds from your wine to your olfactory system, largely shaping the overall taste and experience of a given wine. The density and position of these ethanol vapors are hugely impacted by the shapes of different vessels. It's why Cabernet Franc and Alicante Bouschet are served in tulip-shaped Bordeaux glasses while orange wines perform better in wide-mouthed Montrachet glasses. Still, even though stemless is more durable and accessible, in terms of being the "right tool for the job" for sipping your wine at peak performance, stemmed is still the way to go.