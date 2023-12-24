The Proper Glass For Drinking Cognac Neat Depends On Your Experience

There are two primary styles of glass that are used for cognac: snifters and tulips. Deciding which one to use is ultimately a matter of preference, but the experts have a clear favorite. Snifters are bulbous with a short stem and a wide middle. They go by many names – brandy snifters, brandy glasses, and balloon glasses. Snifters have a long history dating back to ancient Rome, though the name "snifter" wasn't coined until much later in the 19th century.

These glasses predate even cognac itself, which wasn't invented until the 1500s. Tulip brandy glasses are a more recent phenomenon but they have quickly become the glass of choice for cognac lovers. Tulip glasses have a longer stem, with a body that narrows in the middle before pluming out. There are two reasons why tulip glasses are preferred over snifters. For one, the way you hold the glass is different. With snifters, you hold it by placing the stem between your fingers and allowing the bottom of the glass to rest in your palm.

The warmth of your hand will warm the cognac up somewhat. This is by design, but experts say that this mutes the flavors of the cognac. The second main reason for choosing a tulip glass is the nose. Cognac experts claim that tulip glasses give a wider range of smells due to the shape, whereas brandy snifters trap all of the aroma inside the glass leaving you with only the harsh scent of the alcohol.