Why The Material Of Your Wine Glass Really Does Matter

For some of us, drinking wine is a relaxing, no-fuss experience. We've heard the shape of the glass rules and pay no mind to them, enjoy at a temperature of our own choosing, and typically stick to one or two favorites without stepping out of our comfort zone. But then, there are those of us who look at wine as a complete sensory journey, filling up our noses with its sweet aromas and allowing every sip to linger on the tongue to dissect each balancing note. Truthfully, whichever category you fall into, there's one factor that should never be ignored when it comes to drinking wine, and that is the material that the glass is made from.

You should always be drinking wine from either a crystal or glass vessel, and the reason for this doesn't have anything to do with being "snobby," but rather, for scientific aspects. For starters, plastic and styrofoam cups are porous, so the liquid will absorb chemicals from the vessel. These chemicals can drastically alter the taste and smell of the wine. In fact, they can change the taste so immensely that the wine may become tart, bitter, or reminiscent of vinegar. Moreover, other materials like metal and stainless steel tumblers might seem like a good option, but the thickness and shape of which they are made completely mess with the aroma and spectrum of flavor.