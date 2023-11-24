Why The Material Of Your Wine Glass Really Does Matter
For some of us, drinking wine is a relaxing, no-fuss experience. We've heard the shape of the glass rules and pay no mind to them, enjoy at a temperature of our own choosing, and typically stick to one or two favorites without stepping out of our comfort zone. But then, there are those of us who look at wine as a complete sensory journey, filling up our noses with its sweet aromas and allowing every sip to linger on the tongue to dissect each balancing note. Truthfully, whichever category you fall into, there's one factor that should never be ignored when it comes to drinking wine, and that is the material that the glass is made from.
You should always be drinking wine from either a crystal or glass vessel, and the reason for this doesn't have anything to do with being "snobby," but rather, for scientific aspects. For starters, plastic and styrofoam cups are porous, so the liquid will absorb chemicals from the vessel. These chemicals can drastically alter the taste and smell of the wine. In fact, they can change the taste so immensely that the wine may become tart, bitter, or reminiscent of vinegar. Moreover, other materials like metal and stainless steel tumblers might seem like a good option, but the thickness and shape of which they are made completely mess with the aroma and spectrum of flavor.
Glass vs. crystal wine glasses
To decide whether to drink from glass or crystal wine vessels, the choice boils down to preference. When it comes to glass, the main benefit is that it's non-porous, which means it is essentially odorless and tasteless, and you are free to wash it in the dishwasher. It is also very affordable. It does have its downfalls, however. Most glass vessels have a rimmed lip for durability, but this is not a desired feature in a wine glass.
Instead, thin glasses, like those made of crystal, provide a rim with ideal thinness while remaining strong and durable. What's more? Although most crystal vessels are more expensive and not dishwasher safe, there are some options made without lead, which means they can be put in the dishwasher. Overall, crystal is the superior option when it comes to aesthetics and durability, but it's not always the most budget-friendly choice.
If you're looking for an inexpensive, durable, dishwasher-friendly vessel, glass is your best bet. If a visually appealing and thin glass for optimum drinking quality is your preference, crystal is the way to go. Either way, selecting glass or crystal over plastic, styrofoam, or metal wine vessels is always worth the extra search effort.