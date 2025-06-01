15 Delicious Uses For Goat Cheese That Aren't Salad

The history of goat cheese is a pretty strange thing. For much of the world, goat cheese has been a staple for more than 7,000 years. It makes sense: Goats are hardy, social animals that were first domesticated around 10,000 years ago, but strangely, goat cheese really only became popular in the U.S. in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

That's really surprising, because goat cheese is a delicious source of a number of vitamins and nutrients — like protein, vitamins A, B2, and B3, and calcium — as well as gut-friendly probiotics. For anyone who loves soft cheeses but suffers the unfortunate side effects of a mild lactose intolerance, goat cheese can sometimes be a safe, easy-to-digest option.

It's also incredibly versatile, and if you've just been using it on salad, you're seriously missing out. That distinctive flavor of goat cheese can elevate a number of savory dishes from ordinary to extraordinary, and the good news is that in many cases, it's a super easy addition. Since we do love easy ways to make big improvements, let's talk about some of the best ways to use a little added goat cheese for some serious flavor.