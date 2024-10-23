The Cheesy Addition That Will Take Your Butter Cakes To The Next Level
Ready to take your usual butter cakes to the next level? With just one simple addition to the batter, you'll be making butter cakes that are incredibly moist with a pleasant je ne sais quoi tang. And no one will be able to tell unless you reveal your secret – the addition of fresh, creamy goat cheese to the recipe. After baking the cake, the next day, the crumb retains moisture and tenderness. Why is that, you ask? Well, goat cheese has both moisture and fat and its addition to the butter cake's batter will help keep the cake from drying out in the oven and post-baking. It's for this reason that bakers will often add ingredients like sour cream, cream cheese, and buttermilk to their cake batters, along with butter.
So how exactly can you incorporate goat cheese into the cake batter? Well, for starters, you want the fresh and creamy goat cheese, not the hard, squeaky kind. When making your butter cake, incorporate the creamy goat cheese into the softened butter and sugar and cream everything together until you get a fluffy and light mixture. Then continue to make and bake the butter cake as you normally would.
Different ways to incorporate goat cheese to butter cake
Understandably, not everyone will appreciate the musky, bold aroma and flavors of goat cheese. Some describe the flavor as earthy or even barnyardy. We recommend trying the cheese first and choosing the type of goat cheese you like to incorporate into your butter cakes. Some goat cheeses come milder, slightly sweet, and quite pleasant. And if you add other flavors like lemon, cinnamon (or other spices), or chocolate to the butter cake, those other flavors can mask the goat cheese's earthy, muskiness. Of course, if you love the flavor of goat cheese, make a plain butter cake with just goat cheese as the flavor enhancer. Your butter cake will be tangy and delightful.
If you're ready to make the best butter cake ever, we recommend checking out these two recipes: our gooey brown butter cake recipe and our chocolate gooey butter cake recipe. For the first recipe, you can remove one egg from the batter and melt 50 grams of fresh goat cheese with the butter. For the chocolate version, replace some of the cream cheese with the goat cheese, and also add a little goat cheese to the melted butter. And there you have it, moist and delicious butter cakes to whet your palate all week long.