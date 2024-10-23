Ready to take your usual butter cakes to the next level? With just one simple addition to the batter, you'll be making butter cakes that are incredibly moist with a pleasant je ne sais quoi tang. And no one will be able to tell unless you reveal your secret – the addition of fresh, creamy goat cheese to the recipe. After baking the cake, the next day, the crumb retains moisture and tenderness. Why is that, you ask? Well, goat cheese has both moisture and fat and its addition to the butter cake's batter will help keep the cake from drying out in the oven and post-baking. It's for this reason that bakers will often add ingredients like sour cream, cream cheese, and buttermilk to their cake batters, along with butter.

So how exactly can you incorporate goat cheese into the cake batter? Well, for starters, you want the fresh and creamy goat cheese, not the hard, squeaky kind. When making your butter cake, incorporate the creamy goat cheese into the softened butter and sugar and cream everything together until you get a fluffy and light mixture. Then continue to make and bake the butter cake as you normally would.