Make Your Baked Goat Cheese Even Cozier With A Festive Fall Twist

When autumn arrives, it's time to start planning out fall feasts featuring all of the favorite foods you love to make during the season. This time of year conjures images of leaves changing colors, warm sweaters and blankets by the fireplace, and a whole lot of decadent dishes. Baked cheeses, such as brie and goat cheese, are enjoyable just about anytime of the year, but in the fall, adding a particularly ubiquitous ingredient –- pumpkin -– can bring your baked food to an entirely new level of cozy indulgence. Elevate your goat cheese to the peak of fall perfection with the addition of pumpkin in any of its most delectable forms.

As evidenced by the newer yearly traditions of "pumpkin everything," there's little that this delightful gourd cannot do. Complementing dishes both sweet and savory with a luxuriously rich texture, there's no doubt that pumpkin and goat cheese go wonderfully together. Being a soft and spreadable cheese with a tangy and tart taste, goat cheese mixes well with pumpkin, which in pureed form, is a silky smooth and equally spreadable substance with a mild squash flavor that can adapt to a variety of different seasonings, spices, and other ingredient additions.