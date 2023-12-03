Goat Cheese Balances The Flavors Of Cranberry Chicken Roulade With Rich Tanginess

Because goat cheese is such a versatile ingredient, there are countless ways to make this recipe your own, namely through different seasonings you may want to add to the spread. In fact, many goat cheeses on the market come in various flavors, so playing around with options like garlic and herb, honey, or even jalapeño (if you're feeling daring) can all harmonize with the sweetness of the cranberry and the salty nuttiness of the walnuts.

As far as sides go, try to stay away from indulgent and creamy sides — like mashed potatoes — as the richness found in these can steal the limelight away from the goat cheese. To really make this a complete, well-rounded meal, opt for adding a spinach or arugula salad to the side. Not only is cranberry goat cheese salad with walnuts a classic, but because this recipe doesn't include any vegetables, greens are the perfect way to balance things out and achieve a full explosion of flavor.

Furthermore, what is a meaty, cheesy, roulade without a pairing of wine? But remember, a walnut-crusted cranberry chicken roulade already has a lot of notes at play — the sweetness from the cranberries and the acidity from the goat cheese are bold flavor profiles. So, something like Pinot Noir is ideal because it is delicate like the cheese, but also lacks acidity, which is what we're looking for in order to allow the goat cheese to shine.