Walnut-Crusted Cranberry Chicken Roulade Recipe

If you're looking for something festive to serve up that isn't turkey, then this walnut-crusted cranberry chicken roulade is just the elegant solution. As the name suggests, you'll find walnuts and cranberries in this rolled meat dish, though you'll also find goat cheese to really amp up the decadence of the dish. "Walnuts and goat cheese are a classic pairing," recipe developer Tess Le Moing explains. "Walnuts have a rich, slightly bitter, and earthy flavor, while goat cheese is creamy, tangy, and slightly acidic." Combined with cranberries, Le Moing describes it as "the holy trinity of flavor," and something tells us that your guests just might say so, too.

Though this chicken roulade certainly looks like something straight out of a professional kitchen, it's really not too hard to whip it up right at home, whether it be for a holiday meal or a Wednesday night one. The combination of juicy chicken along with walnuts, cranberries, and goat cheese will leave you wondering why turkey was ever the star of the holiday show in the first place.