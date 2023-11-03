For More Decadent Latkes, Try A Whipped Goat Cheese Topping

Jewish feasts aren't just a source of sustenance and togetherness, but a beacon of symbolism and meaning. A case in point is the latke, a potato pancake fried in oil to symbolize the miraculous story of an oil-burning light that illuminated a Jewish temple for eight days. While the method for making these earthy and aromatic potato pancakes differs from family to family, sour cream and apple sauce are the traditional latke garnishes every household shares.

However, whipped goat cheese is a novel and decadent upgrade worth breaking tradition for. Goat cheese is a rich, creamy cheese known for its distinctly gamey, savory flavor, and whipping goat cheese in a food processor, mixer, or blender results in a light and fluffy consistency that will melt in your mouth. The flavor is the perfect complement to the earthy savoriness of the potato and caramelized sweetness of the onions in the latkes.

Goat cheese is widely available and comes in numerous varieties, some of which are marinated or seasoned with herbs and spices. Meanwhile, pre-seasoned, soft goat cheese is a convenient product to help you achieve a flavorful whipped dip without having to buy and add other ingredients.