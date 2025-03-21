Ina Garten's Go-To Cheese For Rich And Velvety Scrambled Eggs

She's barefoot, she's a contessa — we love Ina Garten for so many reasons, and just one of them is the genius, super simple move she pulls to make the creamiest, most flavorful scrambled eggs you'll ever scoop into your mouth. You may know Garten doesn't prefer cooking fancy meals at home. Who does? So if you're looking for an easy, cheesy good time, she suggests adding goat cheese to your soft and fluffy scrambled eggs for a smooth, rich breakfast.

In a segment on her "Barefoot Contessa" cooking show on the Food Network, Garten prepares a batch of scrambled eggs for a party, slowly scrambling 16 eggs (with a little half and half, salt, and pepper) on a grill before folding in 6 ounces of goat cheese right as they finish cooking. She pulls the pan of eggs off the heat and crumbles a log of goat cheese right in, followed by a sprinkle of fresh chives and a pat of butter. Doesn't get much better than that. If you're only cooking for yourself, you're probably not going to make 16 eggs, but two or three will work with about an ounce of goat cheese (or, as we like to say, measure with your heart).

If you're going to recreate this recipe, use a log of goat cheese as opposed to pre-crumbled goat cheese, which may have other ingredients, like cellulose, that create a coating and make the cheese more difficult to melt. And make sure you don't overcook your eggs — you're going for velvety, just-cooked softness that the goat cheese can seamlessly seep into.