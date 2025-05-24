9 Wines To Avoid Buying At Aldi

Aldi is expanding across the U.S. The popular German budget grocery store chain already has more than 2,500 stores across the country, and recently, it opened its first locations in Las Vegas. By the end of 2025, it plans to open more than 225 new stores, and by 2028, it plans to have opened 800 new stores in the U.S. It's no wonder Aldi is expanding — in a challenging economic climate, the company is catering to growing demand for budget groceries. And alongside cheap staples like canned vegetables, pasta, yogurt, and fish, shoppers can always count on Aldi to produce an affordable selection of wine.

Aldi has an impressive range of wines. It offers everything from rosé to red to white to sparkling, and even specialty wine flavors like blueberry and peach. It also has a few different labels on offer. There's its ultra-budget Winking Owl, for example, and its Specially Selected line, too, as well as Don't Mind if I Do and California Heritage. Most have some decent, tasty options in the mix, but nothing is perfect.

We scoured reviews from customers and detailed reports from wine experts and sommeliers to find out which of Aldi's wines are the duds of the bunch to help you get the best tipple for your budget. You can find our results below.